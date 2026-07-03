Curapod review: A new wearable device offers prctical pain relief, between home remedies and a physiotherapist

India’s pain management market has been split between two extremes: the over-the-counter heat pack that offers fleeting comfort and the physiotherapy clinic that demands time and money.
The gap between the two has been wide enough for most people to simply live with chronic discomfort. Afterall, sedentary work, long commutes, weekend sports, and the general wear and tear of urban life have made back, knee, and shoulder pain almost universal.
Into this space steps Curapod. Developed by Litemed, it is India’s first wearable that promises musculoskeletal therapy at home and carries both CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) approval and US FDA Class II registration—regulatory markers that place it closer to a medical device than a wellness gadget.
HOW IT WORKS
For wearables like Curapod, the pitch is simple: professional grade therapy without the clinic. Drug free, non-invasive, and available on demand. Plus, most people approach a physiotherapist only when the pain becomes unbearable. But these tools can help them start treatment earlier, even if it’s just reducing inflammation or improving mobility.
Curapod uses photobiomodulation (PBM)—a non‑invasive therapy with red and near‑infrared light—to stimulate cellular repair, reduce inflammation, and accelerate recovery. PBM isn’t new, it has been used in clinical settings for years, but rarely in a consumer-friendly form factor. The company claims it can help with a wide set of conditions, from chronic back pain and arthritis to sports injuries and everyday strain.
Curapod is a compact disc that attaches to the body using straps or adhesive patches. The device adjusts therapy intensity in real time based on muscle response, and the companion app personalises treatment plans and tracks progress. A typical session lasts 30 minutes.
The app interface is clean, offering condition specific programs and progress tracking. However, the reliance on the app for basic controls feels like an unnecessary friction point.
The experience is oddly quiet. There’s no vibration, no electrical stimulation, and no heat. On first run, I had to double check if that’s how it was supposed to work. This minimalism makes the device discreet enough to wear under clothing, as well allowing you to undertake your sessions while you work, read, or commute. For many users, this passive therapy model is a pretty good advantage.
HELPFUL, BUT WITH CAVEATS
Ritika Menon, a recreational long-distance runner from Gurgaon, says she uses Curapod after long runs. “It’s not a replacement for physio, but it helps me manage niggles before they become injuries.”
PBM has been studied for decades, with research suggesting benefits in reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and supporting cellular repair. While many users report relief, results vary widely for chronic conditions. Curapod claims its wavelengths penetrate up to 70mm into tissue—deeper than heat therapy—and that users often feel relief within 30 minutes.
To understand the medical validity of PBM-based devices, I reached out to Dr Apoorv Dua, a Delhi based orthopaedic surgeon. His assessment is measured, neither dismissive nor overly enthusiastic. Infrared based therapies have been used for decades in physiotherapy clinics, though typically with larger, clinic grade machines. Curapod’s innovation is in miniaturising that into a wearable, and hence Dua believes it might be helpful.