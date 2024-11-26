Are Indian apps manipulating you? Unveiling the dark patterns of online shopping
SummaryDeceptive patterns in apps—tricky ways to coerce consumers into spending more time or money—are on the rise
Raise your hand if you have encountered a dialog box on an app or a website where “Yes" is brighter and more visible than a “No", or the site you are buying from has sneakily added a new service or an item while charging you more money.
These traits, called deceptive patterns, are design decisions made by companies to subconsciously coerce users into making a decision, making a purchase, or ticking a box. Essentially, these are sneaky design tactics that online platforms use to nudge you into doing things you didn’t plan on.
Although we may not be aware of the terminology, most of us have experienced this phenomenon. “Recently, the landing page of a dining app showed me discounts at a restaurant I was at, but when I went on to pay the bill, I saw that the discount was only applicable to card holders of certain banks. This whole rigmarole just wasted my time and made me not trust the app," says Radhika Modi, a Delhi-based gender expert.