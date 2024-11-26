Are Indian apps manipulating you? Unveiling the dark patterns of online shopping

The study noted that 56% of users feel frustrated when they find out that the price is higher than the initial offer, but they feel compelled to complete the purchase.Himanshu Khanna, founder of design agency Sparklin and social network Openvy, points out that cab-hailing apps often make it difficult to cancel rides. “One of the most prevalent patterns is to make cancelation or deletion difficult. Try booking through Uber, Ola or Rapido. And then try finding the ‘cancel trip’ button. It’s mostly and carefully hidden under one or two smaller buttons, and thus, modal windows," says Khanna. “Interestingly, it seems this pattern is now borrowed for apps using drip pricing. You may try looking at the details of the amount you are paying when you order food the next time."