Decathlon Sports India CEO Sankar Chatterjee on being an ordinary person trying to do an extraordinary job

Around 60% of the company’s sales are products that are made in India. The target, he says, is to increase that figure to around 75-80% by 2030, which is also one of his professional goals. He gives the example of silicone swimming caps, which he once thought could not be manufactured in India, but are today made in factories in Maharashtra. Almost 98% of their bicycles are made in India, he adds as a way of another example.