Player Mode: Warm up to these cosy games in December

Discover how new interactive games, like 'Anxiety Puppy' and 'Viewfinder,' offer unique ways to engage with complex emotions and environmental issues, providing players with immersive experiences that promote emotional understanding and awareness.

Anxiety Puppy Anxiety Puppy is a 2D interactive narrative game/visual novel on Steam for PC that focuses on anxiety, personified as a little puppy. Anxiety can be debilitating, and the game encourages players to engage differently with the emotion—explore its story and try to coexist with it. The main character in the game is a young girl in a bustling city, who, while struggling with the pressures of life and work, unexpectedly embarks on a journey of reconciling with her anxiety. On one of her usual sleepless nights, her anxiety spirals out of control again, and she is pulled into a strange world where she is forced to come to terms with anxiety.

Walk Along The Shore

Not just trash

If you are a recycling nerd, this Windows PC game is for you. Watch the sunsets, greet the dawn to the sound of ocean waves and don’t miss anything as you walk along the shore, collecting garbage and finding real treasures. There are mountains of strange garbage strewn around that tell the story of the game’s island location. The gameplay mainly consists of foraging and cleaning the beach, which helps unlock new locations, while recycling what you find gives you access to better tools.

Viewfinder The popular puzzle video game comes to the Nintendo Switch this month. With a complex backstory involving scientists using a simulation to find how to revitalize plant life on Earth in a dystopian future, the gameplay of this stimulating, immersive game involves looking through a Viewfinder to map 2D images contained in photographs or other two-dimensional works onto the three-dimensional space of the game’s world. The aim is to create new geometries and layouts and essentially looking at objects differently, which changes their meaning and importance.

Everdream Village From the creators of the popular Everdream Valley, a new sandbox game in which players can set sail and explore a collection of enchanted islands, each with their own ecosystems, treasures, and resources to help them grow and expand their village. With delightful graphics, this game will keep you in its world for hours.