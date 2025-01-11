Meet Deep Bajaj: Founder and mentor to underdog Indian startups

Bajaj may come across as a seasoned entrepreneur, but as a kid growing up in a middle-class family in Delhi, he barely had any ambition. “You know, no one ever asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, so I didn’t think too much about it," he laughs. That said, as the son of a small businessman, there was a strong instinct to be financially independent early on. “I started working straight out of school," he says. His first job right after class XII, around 2001, for a salary of ₹6,000, was door-to-door selling of courses by eLearning platform eGurukul.com. Then, during his graduation years at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in Delhi, where he pursued a degree in commerce, Bajaj landed his first and only salaried job at Birla Sun Life Insurance. When juggling college and work became difficult, he prioritised the latter and chose to do a B.Com correspondence course. “I felt that I wasn’t doing much in college and there was this fire in me to make money," he recalls.