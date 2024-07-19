Lounge
Deepak Dhar of Banijay: Bigg Boss of entertainment in India
Arun Janardhan 8 min read 19 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryThe group chief executive officer of Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India on his journey from producer to CEO, how his professional vocabulary has changed, and supersizing everything
Deepak Dhar was new to television production company EndemolShine India in 2006 when the DVD of a foreign show landed on his desk. He was supposed to view it with the possibility of adapting it for Indian audiences. When Dhar, then creative director of the company, played it at home, he felt embarrassed—it was the superhit reality show Big Brother (UK), and it was quite risqué. “I looked at it and thought, oh my god, what have I just signed up to make," says Dhar, now the group chief executive officer of Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India.
