Deepak Dhar of Banijay: Bigg Boss of entertainment in India

When MTV started including local content, like Hindi music, in addition to its international inventory, it gave Dhar an insight into mass market entertainment. Having dabbled in various formats, sizes of content, scales at MTV, he decided to move to Star TV in 2001. “I’m a curious learner and every time there is status quo, I have to move on," he says. Star had Channel V, which had a Pepsi-Coke kind of rivalry with MTV, where Dhar started with the show Jammin’, which put two unlikely musicians in a tiny recording room filled with cameras and filmed them jamming together. This was the early advent of reality TV, followed by the popular Popstars, during which he was told that the show should not be about auditions but about emotions.