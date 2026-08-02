Monsoons, dampness, and the quest for moisture absorbents

I'm going to be away from home for a fortnight. Like any Mumbai resident, I'm less worried about missing home than what those two weeks in the monsoon will do to my closets.
I'm already imagining coming back to mold-laden clothes, the smell of dampness from every corner, the creeping horror of discovering one odd item after another has caught the bug. The inevitable ritual of washing everything, only for it to refuse to dry because of the very monsoon that caused the problem in the first place.
As a preventive measure, I've been hunting for moisture absorbents across e- and q-commerce apps, only to find them unavailable or out of stock everywhere. The strange thing about this scarcity is that nobody seems to be complaining about it. Moisture absorbents don't occupy the same prestige mindspace as Diet Coke, I reckon.
I don't remember who first introduced me to moisture absorbents, but I've been using them for roughly a decade. I grew up in north India, where dampness wasn't really something you planned your life around. When I first moved to Mumbai 16 years ago, I tackled moisture the only way I knew: naphthalene balls, tucked into cupboards the way we'd store winter woollens back home to keep insects away.
Moisture absorbent products work on an entirely different principle. Instead of sublimation—the solid slowly disappearing into gas—they rely on fusion. The silica gel beads slowly melt into liquid over the course of the monsoon. You can actually see them working, protecting your belongings.
It’s a product category that’s evolved. First came bulky plastic boxes that looked like miniature two-storeyed houses, with silica crystals upstairs and the liquid collecting below a month later. Then came compact pouches, almost like ice packs, whose beads transformed into a gelatinous mass. I stopped trusting those after a friend said one had burst in her bedroom, ruining her upholstery more effectively than moisture ever could. Eventually I found hanging pouches that borrowed the old two-compartment design in a more compact format.
These products have also steadily become pricier, with brands that make living-room air purifiers selling dehumidifier machines costing upwards of ₹50,000. Most people still rely on naphthalene balls and camphor-based cupboard fresheners that are cheaper and easier to find. Yet somewhere along the way, I seem to have caved to the placebo of fusion over sublimation.
I now want to see the liquid trickle into the bottom compartment for me to believe it's working.
Shephali is an independent tech reporter. She chronicles how the internet changes us as people, the way we live our lives, and how businesses respond or adapt to those changes. After spending a few years covering events that break the internet, her reporting now looks at how the internet is breaking us. Her longform articles have been published in two of the most widely-read business dailies of India—Mint and The Economic Times. Some of them have won a few awards, while others have brought her close to the legal system of the country. She's equally proud of all of them.<br><br>While doing her bachelor's in commerce from Kurukshetra University, she read the book “Cosmos” by Carl Sagan, and this line from the book, "Somewhere something incredible is waiting to be explored," spoke to her. She decided she wanted to be the medium that explores the incredible and shares it with the rest of the world.<br><br>When she was studying journalism at IIJNM, Bengaluru, a faculty member told her, "You always do a great job of a story you care about." So she cares. <br><br>When not reporting or writing, she finds joy in solving Sudoku.<br><br>She doesn't know if she was born to be a journalist, but 16 years into the profession, she certainly wants to die a journalist.
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