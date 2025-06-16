That one hack to get extra free time at work

In these times of instant deliveries, RS Subramanian has his task cut out. His focus has been on maintaining DHL Express’ own international network, while leveraging robust domestic partnerships such as the one with India Post that allows them to serve remote areas. It explains how they’ve been able to service 750 cities and over 33,000 locations across the country.

“The emergence of e-commerce supported by digitalisation has introduced new business formats, trading platforms and multiple pathways to reach the end customer. There is a growing demand for customer interfaces to be more intuitive. Additionally, the nature and style of service is constantly evolving, with technology playing a significant role in this transformation. There is never a dull moment in logistics,” says Mumbai-based Subramanian, 59, Senior Vice President-South Asia, DHL Express.

Besides ensuring timely deliveries, sustainability is at the heart of their operations. They have been continually working towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the usage of sustainable aviation fuels and electrifying their last-mile delivery fleet, while also actively involving the employees as part of sustainability programs.

“Our people are the foremost flag bearers of our sustainable programs and they realise that they can make a larger impact on the communities around us. Last year, our employees clocked over 6,000 hours on volunteering projects,” he says.

Subramanian talks to Lounge about finding mentors around us and the importance of following a planned schedule.

RS Subramanian, Senior Vice President-South Asia, DHL Express.

Who do you consider your mentor? Gone are the days when stereotypical mentors were seen as senior, old and wise. Today, with changing technology, lifestyles, customer expectations and employee aspirations, we find role models, opinion makers and subject matter experts all around us. Wise are those who remain adaptable to this reality - engaging across different organisational levels and age groups to gain inspiration, feedback and suggestions. I’ve witnessed middle-aged managers transform their health through fitness routines, young couriers offering valuable insights about the stock market and new joiners who consistently surprise us with their fresh perspectives on business or people-related challenges.

Also read: Pickleball is now part of the recruitment offer One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance. A recent example is my daughter, who taught me a thing or two about muscle building, protein intake and weight training.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? The key to developing and mentoring teams is to be accessible. I have an open-door policy - our team can call or walk in anytime for a chat. We also provide more platforms for dialogue and conversations, as well as one-on-one sessions when needed. Coaching and the ability to give and receive feedback are essential competencies for all managers as they are crucial to continuous improvement.

What’s your morning schedule like? Currently, I manage to maintain a morning routine of completing at least 45 minutes of warm-up and yoga, along with a 30-minute walk or run, about four to five days a week. This is subject to disruptions caused by early morning flights, calls or late-night arrivals. So far, I have a success rate of about 60%!

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? I try not to keep small items pending and instead finish transactional work on the go. I prefer fewer emails and opt for short calls or better yet, face-to-face interactions which allow me to manage a lot by moving around. My advice would be to make a planned schedule and stick to the calendar, which I’ve found leaves me with a lot of discretionary time at work. I usually don’t carry work pressure home, even when I’m working from home.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic? One positive work routine I have developed is embracing remote meetings. Although I was never comfortable with them in the past, they have now become the order of the day.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? An all-time favourite of mine is The Art of Possibility by Rosamund Stone Zander and Benjamin Zander.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies? I enjoy reading, gardening, cooking, sketching, watching cricket, movies and keeping up with the news. However, spending time with my family takes priority and everything else follows that.