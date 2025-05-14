When digital address books become memory keepers
Saving addresses on apps has added fluency to Megha Bhatnagar’s love language of gifting. A quick search for a PIN code in the top address bar of food delivery, quick commerce, or e-commerce apps brings up the addresses of her relatives, from Kanpur to Gwalior and beyond, that she has saved beforehand. Just a tap to select the desired address, and she’s ready to send everything from Rakhis to no-occasion gifts at a moment’s notice. “Earlier, sending gifts to extended family in different cities meant days of planning—asking around the neighbourhood if someone was headed that way, or queuing at the post office to courier a parcel," says the 50-year-old retired school teacher from Agra. Now, with a few taps and an autofill, care and affection travel faster than ever.
The digitisation of address books has transformed locations from static coordinates into living proxies of connection, memory, and meaning. How we store and use addresses online has arguably pushed consumer internet services—from e-commerce and q-commerce to hyperlocal delivery and travel platforms—to rethink and refine how they integrate address-related experiences into their platforms.