When digital address books become memory keepers

Saving addresses on apps has added fluency to Megha Bhatnagar’s love language of gifting. A quick search for a PIN code in the top address bar of food delivery, quick commerce, or e-commerce apps brings up the addresses of her relatives, from Kanpur to Gwalior and beyond, that she has saved beforehand. Just a tap to select the desired address, and she’s ready to send everything from Rakhis to no-occasion gifts at a moment’s notice. “Earlier, sending gifts to extended family in different cities meant days of planning—asking around the neighbourhood if someone was headed that way, or queuing at the post office to courier a parcel," says the 50-year-old retired school teacher from Agra. Now, with a few taps and an autofill, care and affection travel faster than ever.