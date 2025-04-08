Why you need to be obsessively backing up your data

A backpacker and professional travel planner, Jimeet (who prefers to go by his first name and is @outofofficedaku on X) is a digital nomad. For every trip that he plans for his clients, he has a slew of documents to manage and countless photos and videos to take care of. “I work with online documents which are synced in real time to the cloud to avoid any risk of losing data in case of any mishap. I also carry a portable hard disk to manually backup my photos and videos—and when I find solid Wi-Fi somewhere, I upload them to the cloud," he says. That’s not all. Once he’s back home after a trip, Jimeet catalogs and archives all the important data on an external hard drive.

From cherished family photos and vital financial records to critical business files, losing your data unexpectedly can be a nightmare. Whether you're a working professional, a student, or a tech-savvy individual, maintaining a reliable backup plan ensures you’re prepared for the worst.

According to a global research study by Researchscape, an international market research consultancy, India has come out on top in terms of data backup habits—India leads in daily backups, ahead of the US and UK. That said, 28% of Indian respondents the second highest globally—do not back up their personal data. And therefore, data loss is common; 71% of Indian respondents have experienced data loss due to device failure, accidental deletion, or cyber threats.

“Data is the currency of modern business, but when it’s compromised, the loss cuts deeper than just financial damage," says Hemant Tiwari, managing director and vice president (India and SAARC Region) Hitachi Vantara, which provides modular mid-range and high-end computer data storage systems.

Backup solutions act as a safety net, protecting you from these potential disasters. But how do you ensure your backup strategy is solid, comprehensive, and effective? Let's explore what it takes to create a reliable plan for safeguarding your digital life.

Understand Your Backup Needs

The first step in any backup strategy is understanding your data and its value. Not all files hold the same importance, and therefore not all need the same level of protection. Personal documents, sentimental photographs, communication archives, and irreplaceable business data demand a more robust backup system. Then there’s also system settings and preferences including browser bookmarks, application configurations, etc.

Let’s not forget about mobile devices—smartphones and tablets hold substantial amounts of personal and professional data that should also be included in your backup routine. Owais Mohammed, Sales Director for India, Middle East, and Africa at Western Digital, one of the world's largest manufacturers of hard disk drives, says that smartphone backup is relatively simple and straightforward. Consumers have become accustomed to doing it frequently as they use integrated cloud services and/or backup their phone to update their phone model every few years.

We must meticulously catalog our digital assets—this categorization isn’t just an organizational exercise, it’s about prioritizing, understanding the value of each data set, and tailoring our backup approach accordingly.

The frequency of backups should reflect the volatility of the data. Critical, constantly changing data demands real-time or continuous backups, while less frequently updated information might only require weekly or monthly backups. For example, a photographer working with client photos cannot risk the latest edits being lost since it could mean hours of wasted work, and hence automatic cloud syncing or periodic local backups would provide the necessary safety net for them. Compare this to a personal finance spreadsheet someone maintains for tracking expenses. While important, updates to this file might happen once a week or at the end of the month when reviewing transactions. In this case, a weekly backup schedule makes more sense.

Once we know what to protect, we must determine how long backups are preserved. Short-term retention allows for quick recovery from recent errors, while long-term retention ensures the preservation of historical records or compliance data. It’s also worth noting that storage capacity can quickly become a limitation if not managed properly. Therefore, outdated or redundant backups should be deleted to make room for new data.

Choose the Right Backup Method

There are various backup methods available, and selecting the most appropriate one depends on your needs.

Local backups help save files to external storage devices like hard drives or USB drives. This is ideal for quick access and offline data recovery. It’s also quite affordable since you don’t have to pay monthly subscription fees to cloud service providers.

Additionally, businesses and advanced users prefer NAS system that provides centralized backup solutions. NAS, or Network Attached Storage, is like a personal, secure data hub for your home or office. It's a device that connects to your network, allowing multiple people or devices to store, share, and access files easily. Think of it as your private cloud, but with complete control over the data and no monthly subscription fees.

For business needs, one can look at RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) to combine multiple hard drives into one system, such as a NAS, which helps duplicate your data across drives (for backup purposes) or spread your data to speed up access.

Cloud backups, via services like OneDrive, Google Drive, iCloud, or Dropbox, offer scalability and automatic syncing. It’s quite convenient, and enables your files to be accessible from anywhere, and on any device. With most services, there’s a limited free tier, but any serious backup would require you to upgrade to a paid plan with monthly charges.

In India, for the survey respondents cloud storage (40%) was the preferred backup choice, driven by convenience. External storage (30%) remained a strong alternative, likely due to concerns about cloud security or subscription costs.

However, a serious backup strategy requires a hybrid approach where you combine local and cloud backups for enhanced reliability. “It's important to recognize that a comprehensive backup strategy relies on both storage options- cloud and external hard disk drives. Especially for users who prioritize control over their data, want to manage costs by avoiding recurring subscription fees, or require fast, immediate access without relying on internet connectivity, portable HDDs continue to add significant value," says Owais Mohammad.

Additionally, while built-in tools like Windows Backup (Windows) or Time Machine (macOS) offer seamless backup utilities, third-party software like Acronis, Carbonite, or Backblaze offer additional capabilities, including greater reliability, advanced recovery options, and more robust automation and scheduling features ensuring consistent backups.

Rajat Agarwal, who runs a consulting business in Gurgaon, has cracked backups with a bit of manual effort. "Running a business means managing endless documents, customer data, and financial records. I schedule nightly automatic backups to a NAS device in my office, and once a week, I sync key files to the cloud. It’s a small investment of time for a huge payoff in security," says Agarwal.

Follow the 3-2-1 Backup Rule

Behind every effective backup strategy lies the widely recognized 3-2-1 rule. This concept ensures that you always have three copies of your data: the original file and two backups. These backups should be stored on different types of media to prevent simultaneous failures (e.g., external drive or cloud storage), with one copy kept off-site for maximum security.

Swati Vohra, a freelance photographer and artist, swears by the 3-2-1 backup rule. "For me, my photos are my livelihood. I learned the hard way that 'just in case' is a luxury I can't afford. Now, I run a triple backup: one on a local NAS, one on an external drive I keep offsite, and another to a cloud service. It's a bit obsessive, maybe, but it lets me sleep at night. Losing a client's wedding photos? That's not an option," says Vohra.

This rule minimizes the risk of data loss due to hardware failure, natural disasters, or other unforeseen events—but might be an overkill for casual users, or your everyday files. As said before, understand your backup needs before committing to a system.

Maulik Tyagi, a second-year law student, thinks the 3-2-1 rule is an overkill for his needs. In fact, he was unaware of the concept. He instead relies on automated cloud backup on his Windows laptop via OneDrive. "Between academic papers, notes, and reference materials, my laptop used to be a chaotic mess. Now, I use a system to sort my research files and assignments into folders, which are automatically synced to the cloud. This keeps my documents safe and organized, allows me to access them on my phone, and makes collaboration with classmates much smoother."

Things to Keep in Mind

Depending on manual backups can lead to forgetfulness or errors, potentially leaving your data at risk. We have too many things to do anyway! You must set up automated schedules, ensuring consistent backups without needing to remember to do it yourself.

Most modern tools offer incremental backups, updating only the changes made since the last backup, thus optimizing time and storage usage.

Of course, a backup is only as good as its ability to restore your data when needed. Testing your backups periodically is crucial—simply having copies isn’t enough if they’re inaccessible or corrupted.

Security is an often-overlooked aspect of backups, but it’s essential, especially for sensitive data. Strong passwords and encryption protocols, whether for physical devices or cloud storage, help to keep your backups secure.

A Continuous Commitment

Your backup plan isn’t just about data; it’s about preserving memories, maintaining productivity, and ensuring peace of mind. By taking proactive measures and implementing a robust strategy, you can protect yourself from the disruptions and stresses of data loss. But remember that backups are not a one-time task but a continuous process that requires regular maintenance and updates.

The best time to back up your data is before disaster strikes, so why not start now?

