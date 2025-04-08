Why you need to be obsessively backing up your data

A backpacker and professional travel planner, Jimeet (who prefers to go by his first name and is @outofofficedaku on X) is a digital nomad. For every trip that he plans for his clients, he has a slew of documents to manage and countless photos and videos to take care of. “I work with online documents which are synced in real time to the cloud to avoid any risk of losing data in case of any mishap. I also carry a portable hard disk to manually backup my photos and videos—and when I find solid Wi-Fi somewhere, I upload them to the cloud," he says. That’s not all. Once he’s back home after a trip, Jimeet catalogs and archives all the important data on an external hard drive.