Are digital payments changing our relationship with money?
SummaryOverpaying or overspending because of the ease and speed of making payments online could be the hidden cost of convenience we don't notice
Ever had the fear of adding an extra zero while making an online payment—at a store, while jumping out of a cab, or at any moment when the ease of “scan to pay" or “tap to pay" collides with our natural tendency to rush?
Mumbai-based financial markets professional Baibhav Mishra, 28, lived through that nightmare last year. While scanning a QR code on his laptop to pay for an order on a B2B marketplace via UPI (Unified Payments Interface), “I accidentally entered ₹50,000 instead of ₹5,000," he recalls. Mishra says the marketplace had no recourse for overpaying and advised him to reach out to the seller directly—but nothing came of it. The worst part? “I never even got the item I ordered."