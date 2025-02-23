Are digital payments changing our relationship with money?

This shift isn’t just anecdotal—there’s science to explain why we make more mistakes. Anthropologist Gayatri Sapru cites a 2019 research paper, Cash, Card or Smartphone: The Neural Correlates of Payment Methods, published in PubMed Central, a US medical journal. It explains that when we handle cash, the parietal cortex in our brain—responsible for processing sensory information and controlling actions—helps us retain a sense of value. “But with digital payments, like scanning or tapping, that part of the brain stays inactive. As a result, you don’t make the neural connection between spending and losing money," says Sapru, who runs a cultural strategy consultancy called Folk Frequency in Mumbai.