Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films wants to tell stories rooted in India
The founder of Maddock Films on looking inwards, not relying too much on the horror comedy genre, and being a systems-driven filmmaking company
Dinesh Vijan refers to music as therapy. On a 16-hour flight, the producer of hits such as Stree 2 and Chhaava would rather listen to songs than stay glued to a screen. It could explain the consistent track record he’s had with music in his films. In fact, his family, including his nearly four-year-old twins, was the first to listen to tracks like Aayi Nahi (Stree 2) and Tum Se (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya), composed for movies then under production. They picked up the tunes instantly, giving him a sense that they might catch on with listeners too.
Chartbuster soundtracks aren’t the only reason why Vijan stands apart in the Hindi film business today. Even as the theatre ecosystem finds its feet after a long, dry spell following the covid-19 pandemic and big-star films end cinema runs with negligible earnings, Vijan’s company Maddock Films, formed in 2005, has clocked big hits in succession.