Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films wants to tell stories rooted in India

Dinesh Vijan refers to music as therapy. On a 16-hour flight, the producer of hits such as Stree 2 and Chhaava would rather listen to songs than stay glued to a screen. It could explain the consistent track record he’s had with music in his films. In fact, his family, including his nearly four-year-old twins, was the first to listen to tracks like Aayi Nahi (Stree 2 ) and Tum Se (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya ), composed for movies then under production. They picked up the tunes instantly, giving him a sense that they might catch on with listeners too.

Chartbuster soundtracks aren’t the only reason why Vijan stands apart in the Hindi film business today. Even as the theatre ecosystem finds its feet after a long, dry spell following the covid-19 pandemic and big-star films end cinema runs with negligible earnings, Vijan’s company Maddock Films, formed in 2005, has clocked big hits in succession.

His period drama Chhaava, released this February, made over ₹600 crore in domestic box-office collections, accounting for 75% of the total Hindi film box-office earnings in the January-March quarter, according to trade experts. Last year’s horror comedy Stree 2 also crossed the ₹600-crore mark, following which the studio introduced Munjya (2024) to its horror comedy universe. Munjya, which did not feature stars or even familiar faces, made more than ₹100 crore. His latest, the romcom Param Sundari, despite garnering mixed reviews, made a little over ₹28 crore over the opening weekend of 29 August.

Maddock, which releases five-eight films a year, reported a revenue of ₹381 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2024, according to market research and data platform Tracxn. Nepean Capital, a Mumbai-based fund management firm that invests in private and public markets, acquired a 50% stake in Maddock Films in February 2022.

Vijan, 44, believes the success of recent offerings is driven by the fact that his choices resonate with the bottom of the pyramid and that is a conscious decision, based on learnings from early productions like Badlapur (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017). “It’s about waking up in the morning and thinking, ‘I have to take this story to this world. I cannot not tell this story.’ And that’s how we make films. I don’t want to make a film that I don’t believe in one hundred per cent," he says.

Over the years, Maddock has tried to tell stories rooted in the country. These include Hindi Medium, about a Delhi-based couple struggling to secure admission for their daughter in an English-medium school; Stree, based on a Kannada legend; or the most recent blockbuster Chhaava, based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha empire.

“Indians love stories about themselves and I think filmmakers were a little late to realise that. We made the Cocktails and Love Aaj Kals of the world that were aspirational to the West. But after Stree, I realised that India is richer than any other country in terms of stories. We were just not looking inwards," he says.

In fact, most of the directors working with the company, from Amar Kaushik (Stree, Bhediya) to Laxman Utekar (Mimi, Chhaava), come from different parts of the country and have no previous connections with the movie industry. This brings varied life experiences and perspectives to the table.

“I think anyone who, like me, came with nothing, has very easy access to me. If the idea is interesting, I will do the meeting. We are not going with legacy, we’re empowering those traditionally not empowered. We can’t have favourites," he says.

Maddock does not usually operate on the kind of extravagant budgets Bollywood is known for, especially in case of spectacle dramas that go on to earn massive takings. Chhaava, for instance, was made for ₹130-140 crore when a typical Bollywood film in the period drama genre would cost upwards of ₹300 crore.

“We run a tight ship but that’s because we are middle class at our core. More than tight, it’s the right budget. I look at a story and assess how many people this will appeal to. Then comes the thought on how far it can go with a particular actor. Once we did that correctly a few times, we wondered if just a story could get somewhere, with no face value, like Munjya. So that was our journey and we are fearless in that sense," Vijan says.

Going forward, Maddock is betting on additions to the horror comedy universe with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama (slated for a Diwali release) and two other projects titled Shakti Shalini and Chamunda. The mythological slate will see Mahavatar, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chiranjeevi Parashurama while war drama Ikkis is scheduled for release later this year.

“We don’t want to over-rely on the horror comedy universe. Yes, we introduced the new universe and loved every bit of it, but it is going to have limited supply from us. There will be eight films in four years which are all connected, but then we’ll see what to do with it. We want to explore more genres. Chhaava has opened another genre for us and Mahavatar will take it to the next level. Mythological films like Mahavatar will initially arrive once in 18-24 months, because those require great effort, and then we’ll try and get them once a year," Vijan says.

In between, there will be comedy dramas and other mid-budget films such as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Bhool Chuk Maaf, that Vijan says are like “dal chawal" (mid-budget films, mostly romantic comedies or dramas that can be made quickly).

Born into a business family and raised in Mumbai, Vijan had nothing to do with films growing up except that his father, a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan, would regularly take him to the movies. The latter’s business sense prevailed when Vijan was encouraged to do an MBA (Welingkar Institute of Management Studies) and take up a banking job (JP Morgan Stanley, now Morgan Stanley) in the early 2000s, which made him miserable.

“What I learned gave me an edge in this business. I entered (the investment banking job) when the market had crashed. So I had to go to people to tell them to invest and give them an explanation when they had just lost money. I saw how people are with you when they make money and how they are when they’ve lost money, even if it is not because of you. So I learned very early that if you want to do well, everybody that you’re working with, has to gain. That was an early foundation," he says.

Vijan soon found his way out of the banking job. Scrambling funds together with friends and finding investors, he made an English language dark comedy, Being Cyrus, starring Saif Ali Khan, in 2005. The film, centered around a dysfunctional Parsi family and highly unconventional for its time, met with critical acclaim and Vijan found himself partnering with Khan to back a clutch of projects, including Love Aaj Kal (2009), Agent Vinod (2012), Cocktail (2012) and Go Goa Gone (2013). The two later went their separate ways.

“It was an organic progression. We had a great run together and told some wonderful stories, but over time, we both wanted to explore different creative directions," says Vijan, who refers to himself as a product of relationships. He runs Maddock Films with support from his sisters Poonam Shivdasani and Pooja Vijan, who are associate producer and co-producer respectively, besides old friends like Sharada Karki, a B-school classmate who serves as chief creative officer.

“I think, at heart, we were a family-run company. But over the years, we’ve updated ourselves. We are system-driven. The portfolios I have with me are content, marketing and sales. And the only way I’ve managed to do just those is because everything else is very organised. Once I’ve locked a budget, there are enough professionals working in the system," he says. “We close our books every month, we’ve got a proper CFO (chief financial officer), we’ve got an internal audits system. Which, in other businesses, might seem like a normal practice, but wasn’t in ours. We’ve raised private equity a few years ago, and that has helped us put these systems in place and to make the kind of films we want to," he adds.

Vijan, who was in Delhi in May to promote his small-town comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf starring Rajkummar Rao, describes himself as relentless and “a mad man" in the last three weeks before a film’s release because “losing is not an option…it matters that much to us."

Having turned father late in life, Vijan says the Punjabi boy in him is now making a conscious effort to stay fit. He also feels eight hours of work are good enough, if you put your mind to it. “I try not to work after 7pm because the kids are asleep by 8, and that evening window is my time with them. Outside of work and family, I really don’t have much of a social life, and I’m fine with that. My father was an incredible dad, and I want to be the best husband and father I can be too," he says, laughing as he adds that he hasn’t quite recovered from the last time he dared to party.

Describing himself as happily doing a job that feels like recreation, Vijan says Maddock now insists on owning the IP (intellectual property) of all projects and not sharing it with any co-producing partners. The company has also just launched its own music label Mad For Mussic.

“I want to make Maddock Films the biggest studio that ever was. The thought is not about how powerful it becomes with me but how many people we can empower over time. I’m looking at that because I’m in a position to create legacy," he says. “I want Maddock Films to be a bigger brand than Dinesh Vijan. So at some point in my life, I can give the baton to someone who’s smarter than me."