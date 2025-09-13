Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films wants to tell stories rooted in India

“I think, at heart, we were a family-run company. But over the years, we’ve updated ourselves. We are system-driven. The portfolios I have with me are content, marketing and sales. And the only way I’ve managed to do just those is because everything else is very organised. Once I’ve locked a budget, there are enough professionals working in the system," he says. “We close our books every month, we’ve got a proper CFO (chief financial officer), we’ve got an internal audits system. Which, in other businesses, might seem like a normal practice, but wasn’t in ours. We’ve raised private equity a few years ago, and that has helped us put these systems in place and to make the kind of films we want to," he adds.