Why the push for diversity and inclusion has to start in schools

An inequality is the unequal distribution or availability of resources, opportunities and privileges among individuals or groups in a society. It is a complex web of issues affecting many aspects of life—from access to education, healthcare and employment to political representation and freedom of choice… Life’s inequalities at birth, debilitating as they may seem, do not have to be permanent obstacles in life. However, the impact of these inequalities often leaves a deep mark through one’s early years and maybe early youth, if not one’s entire life. Since we have no control over some of the circumstances that may surround us, it is best that we help children be prepared to come to terms with the inequalities they are faced with, work towards narrowing them, and hopefully learn to bridge them entirely to move ahead in life. Any education must make a provision for such empowerment.

If some children start with a disadvantage, there are many who start with advantages, which leads to problematic attitudes as well—namely, a sense of entitlement. Good education must also work to combat the sense of entitlement that children from more privileged backgrounds may have. Parents must be on the lookout for signs of entitlement in their children—for instance, the expectation of instant gratification, lack of accountability, easily getting frustrated and angry if they do not get what they want when they want or a belief that they have a right to something. Typically, entitled children do not show gratitude, as they feel that they are owed whatever they get, don’t like to hear ‘no’, are difficult to satisfy, always expect things to go their way, and cannot cope with disappointment and failure. Parents have a critical role in discouraging these attitudes and mindsets, and constantly remind the children that they need to work to deserve their privileges as well as develop empathy and appreciation for those who do not enjoy the same advantages and privileges. We must make efforts to help children realize that while fundamental inequalities are the truth of life and are mostly beyond our control, it is certainly in our control to try and overcome them or narrow the gaps as we grow up.

Glaring, of course, is the socio-economic divide. But what about the other inequalities in a child's life? One may be a gifted child and the other average. One may be particularly adept at cracking examinations while the other may dread tests and exams. One may be a natural in sports or athletics, while the other may not be. One may be endowed with looks that meet the standards of what society considers beautiful or handsome, while the other may not be.

These differences in intellectual, skill-level or socio-economic status often play havoc with children’s minds, and could have an impact on their future.

While we often celebrate diversity (and inclusion, or D&I) in all its aspects in education, work, sports, politics and business, we fail to recognize the challenges which diversity among young children (and adults) brings in its wake. If we are to build an inclusive world, abled and differently-abled children, children from different cultural and ethnic backgrounds, and children from different socio-economic backgrounds must study and play together and develop understanding and empathy. But we cannot take it for granted that this will happen just by putting children from different backgrounds in one classroom. Schools and parents both have to be sensitive to the issue. Schools have a great responsibility in building such equitable and inclusive systems, where every member feels safe, and confident and can grow to their potential. Schools that admit children from lower socio-economic backgrounds under the RTE (Right to Education) Act must be particularly sentient to these challenges.

In the context of equality, it is important to understand a concept related to inequality, viz., power distance, which is especially relevant to our country…. Gerard Hendrik Hofstede, the Dutch author, refers to the ‘power distance index’ as part of his framework for assessing cultures spanning nations. The power distance index measures ‘the extent to which the less powerful members of organizations and institutions (like a family or a business) accept and expect that power is distributed unequally’. The higher the acceptance and the expectation of power inequality, the higher the power distance. Using this framework, he shows that countries like Austria, Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Switzerland, UK and several Scandinavian countries represent low power distance since these societies ‘expect and accept power relations that are more consultative or democratic’. On the other hand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, China, Korea, India, Pakistan, several African countries and many South American countries represent high power distance, since these countries are probably more autocratic, feudalistic or paternalistic….

As parents and teachers, we have to sensitize children to issues like inequality, equity, power distance and corruption, and model positive behaviours. Young people must develop a healthy sensitivity and awareness of such inequalities and the challenges arising from them, and figure out how they, as enlightened citizens of tomorrow, should be well prepared to make their contributions to minimizing such inequalities.

Can schools teach children that their self-worth as well as the worth of their parents is not estimated by their capability with English, the length of their cars or where they went for their last vacation? It may not be easy, but this is where inspirational stories come in. What help does the child get to cope with dissonance arising from such inequalities and expectations? How do we help them understand that not everybody is born equal or with the same potential? Or that the world is not necessarily fair. That it is exploiting one’s potential to the fullest which really counts in life? How do we teach them to count their blessings and be more compassionate and empathetic towards those who are less advantaged?

How well our child develops as an adult will significantly depend on how we, as parents and teachers, prepare them to face the questions above.

Excerpted with permission from To Every Parent, To Every School: Raising Resilient Children in a VUCA World, by V. Raghunathan & Meena Raghunathan, published by Penguin Random House India.