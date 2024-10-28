Diwali 2024: Gifts that will bring joy to the tech-lover in your life

From smart notebooks to cute photo printers, these gifts are for anyone who enjoys gizmos—which could also be you

Gadgets you love don't have to be expensive iPhones or iPads—often, it's the more quirky and offbeat gizmos that have your heart. This Diwali, Lounge puts together a list of gifts for the tech lover friend or family that will put a smile on their faces without busting your budget.

Rocketbook Fusion This is a reusable notebook that allows users to take notes the old-fashioned way by hand but easily digitize them. It includes a Pilot Frixion pen, which allows you to wipe off the page using a damp cloth once you are done digitizing your notes using the Rocketbook app. Use the app to scan and upload your work (could be handwritten notes, drawings, sketches, flowcharts etc) directly to cloud platforms like Google Drive and Dropbox. The compact 'Letter' size (8.5 x 11 inches) makes sure it will fit snugly into backpacks, purses, and briefcases.

Price: ₹5,354 currently on Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Smell the coffee

Designed for the home or the office, the Ember Mug 2 (the 10-ounce variant) allows you to set an exact drinking temperature and maintain it for up to 1.5 hours. It has a smart LED which indicates when the beverage has reached its perfect temperature, and a built-in, rechargeable battery which keeps things hot. What's more, placed on the charging coaster, your beverage will stay hot for as long as you like.

Price: ₹19,625 currently on Amazon

Rubik’s Connected

Only connect

The Rubik's Connected cube is an innovative app-enabled cube puzzle game (based on the classic cube game, of course) that connects to your phone or tablet through Bluetooth and allows you to learn how to solve the Rubik's, play mini-games, and compete with other cubers around the world. The free companion app available on Android and iOs tracks your smart cube's orientation and moves in real-time, allowing you to learn how to solve the puzzle or improve your performance. You can fially master the Rubik's Cube if you have been struggling with it all your life!

Price: $44.95 currently on particula-tech.com

HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer

Photo bomb

This cute as hell instant photo printer will be the perfect gift for the Gen Z person in your life. It prints 2x3 inch photos on zinc sticky-backed paper directly from a smartphone using Bluetooth, and is perfect for parties where you can instantly print and gift photos—it can even connect to multiple devices and has a personalised LED light that lets you know who's printing. It is compact enough to fit into—well, if not your pocket, at least your purse or backpack.

Price: ₹10,999 currently on Amazon

DailyObjects Capsule Gadget Cleaning Kit + Magnetic Wireless Battery

Clean up

A combo to keep your tech clean and powered. The Capsule Gadget Cleaning Kit is packed with five cleaning tools—a stainless steel tip, micro bristle brush, soft cotton swab, soft bristle brush and thick bristle brush. It's quite easy to use—press and glide the contrasting buttons upwards to utilise the various tips to get into the unreachable areas of your smartphone, tablet or laptop. The steel tip serves as a picker to effectively remove stubborn dirt through tiny gaps, while a micro bristle brush captures minuscule lint and dust particles.

This is a combo pack with the DailyObjects SURGE™ Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack, which has a 10,000 mAh capacity and delivers an output of up to 20W and comes with an in-built fold-out stand for hands-free convenience.