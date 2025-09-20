Doomscrolling isn’t all bad, as Nepal shows

The chief trigger for doomscrolling is bad news, and humankind’s appetite to seek more of it, until it sends us spiralling, putting our flight, fight and freeze reflex into an overdrive. A recent report by Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism points out that 40% of the respondents, surveyed from 50 countries, admit they avoid the news these days because it affects them negatively. While it’s only fair to hold up a shield against psychological damage, is it also possible that doomscrolling can act as a mirror to society, a reality check to jolt you out of your bubble?