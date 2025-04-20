Dreame X 40 Ultra: This robotic cleaner doesn't exist in a vacuum

Indians turn into Shania Twain belting out That don’t impress me much every time they are pitched a vacuum cleaner for everyday cleaning needs. Indian households have always relied on domestic help for the everyday jhaadu-pocha routine, and this hasn't changed. So who actually needs vacuum cleaners is a fundamental question to ask before we dive into the market for these gadgets.

Even though we’ve seen the market growing since the pandemic, especially with the popularity of cordless vacuums from Dyson, they are mostly relegated to occasional self-cleaning needs or used for periodic deep cleaning plans. Dry vacuuming minus wet mopping isn’t particularly appealing in the Indian context. And, of course, busy, working professionals consider the everyday drill as a time suck when the alternative—a stingily paid house help arrangement—has worked well for years.

The evolution of home cleaning did take a significant leap with the advent of robot vacuum cleaners. One, these autonomous cleaning companions offer a compelling alternative to traditional, often cumbersome, vacuum cleaners. Plus, many modern robot vacuums now come equipped with mopping capabilities adding another layer of convenience.

Their primary advantage lies in automation—scheduling regular cleaning sessions and letting the robot navigate and clean independently frees up valuable time and effort for busy individuals and families. And, of course, robot vacuums can seamlessly clean under furniture, reach tight corners, and even operate while you're away from home, ensuring a consistently tidy environment with minimal intervention.

I recently tried the Dreame X40 Ultra, a 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner that aims to offer a level of automation and cleaning prowess that goes beyond basic robotic cleaners. Positioned in the premium segment—it’s the most expensive robovac I’ve used—it promises to elevate the automated cleaning experience with a suite of cutting-edge features for the discerning Indian consumer

But in a category that competes with human ingenuity and effort, and also has significantly cheaper alternatives, does the Dreame X40 Ultra truly stand out?

Feature stack

The Dreame X40 Ultra truly shines in several key areas, making it a compelling option for those seeking top-tier automated cleaning.

Its powerful suction proves highly effective at tackling the pervasive dust and debris common in Indian homes, effortlessly lifting everything from fine particles on hard floors to embedded dirt in carpets. The innovative rotating mop system, complete with an intelligent auto-lifting feature, is another significant advantage. It provides a much more thorough mopping action than traditional drag-style mops, effectively dealing with everyday spills and leaving hard floors clean without wetting carpets or rugs. The extendable and liftable side brush efficiently moves over 10mm up and down to get into edges and under furniture that sits lower.

Plus, it offers adjustable water flow settings for mopping, allowing users to fine-tune its performance based on the dirtiness of the floor. Additionally, its dirt detection system adjusts cleaning intensity based on stain severity, ensuring efficient dirt removal.

The robot's smart navigation, powered by LiDAR and AI-driven obstacle avoidance, is also noteworthy. It accurately maps the environment and skilfully manoeuvres around furniture and common household clutter.

Furthermore, the comprehensive functionality of the base station elevates the user experience significantly—especially because it ensures hands-free cleaning for weeks. Automatic dust emptying, mop washing and drying, and water tank refilling work seamlessly, offering a level of hands-off convenience that is truly remarkable and highly beneficial for busy Indian households.

The Dreame X40 Ultra supports integration with popular smart home ecosystems, allowing users to control the device using voice commands via Amazon Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. The companion Dreamehome app, while generally intuitive and feature-rich, might present a slight learning curve for users unfamiliar with smart home ecosystems. You can customize cleaning tasks, control cleaning schedules, and set no-go zones and virtual walls. It’s a little clunky, but not a showstopper.

Time for some manual intervention

While the obstacle avoidance is generally impressive, particularly with larger objects, extremely cluttered areas with very small or low-lying items might still pose a challenge, potentially requiring some tidying up beforehand. This is a common limitation of most robot vacuums and not unique to the X40 Ultra.

The idea that robovacs can clean the house when one is away is lost on me. With a seven-year-old at home, I had to go around the house cleaning up the clutter before having the X40 Ultra start a cleaning activity. Additionally, in homes where everyday spaces are heavily congested with furniture or where objects are frequently moved around, the robovac works best with some human assistance to avoid obstacles.

In addition, while its carpet cleaning mode is generally effective, if you have deep-pile rugs at home, you might find that the suction is less effective compared to low-pile or hard flooring. I preferred my Dyson cordless stick vacuum cleaner instead for more effective carpet cleaning.

The Dreame X40 Ultra is quiet generally and can work while one is taking a nap. But it can get pretty loud when you increase its suction power. The mop washing and drying process after a cleanup is quite noisy and can wake someone if the base station is placed in the bedroom.

The elephant in the room

This is an incidental pun for the large base station. The docking station of Dreame X40 Ultra is quite large—it’s two feet tall, over a foot wide, and has a protruding ramp where the vacuum unit rests—which could be a consideration for those living in smaller apartments with limited floor space or those with ornate interior décor.

And, of course, the other elephant I want to refer to is its price.

At ₹87,999, the Dream X40 Ultra doesn’t come cheap. For a new brand with limited recall, this high price tag is a definite barrier to entry—something which the likes of Dyson can get around owing to its legacy. Also, the unfortunate perception of “Chinese" brands makes premium devices from these brands a hard sell (ask Xiaomi or vivo!).

The competition

The Dreame X40 Ultra is a smart, high-tech, and undeniably impressive robot vacuum cleaner. It delivers on its promise of powerful cleaning and unparalleled convenience. It offers a glimpse into the future of home cleaning, and for those who can afford it, it promises not only top-of-the-line efficiency but also a modern, tech-forward aesthetic that appeals to discerning households.

For budget-conscious consumers, there are certainly more affordable robot vacuum options available that might meet their basic cleaning needs.

There’s iRobot and Ecovacs, two brands (one from the US and the other from China, respectively) that have built the robotic cleaner category over the years. Both have a wide portfolio of options at different price points. Dreame too has a wide range of devices, so one can opt for a more affordable option trading off some of the high-end features of the X40 Ultra.

Xiaomi, and a few other newer entrants offering similar functionalities, offer affordable robovacs that are feature rich and built for the smart home future. Dyson, with a slew of home cleaning devices, does have a robotic vacuum cleaner in its arsenal globally, but it was never launched in India. LG, which had impressive robovacs in the past, too has withdrawn from the category from the Indian market.

Then there are legacy Indian brands like Eureka Forbes, the company responsible for introducing vacuum cleaners to most Indians of my generation. Their affordable portfolio and widespread after-sales service and support network continue to evoke familiarity and trust than the than the relatively newer entrants in the Indian market. Dreame would’ve to do a lot more to build its brand in India before it can command a recall like all these brands.

