Dreame X 40 Ultra: This robotic cleaner doesn't exist in a vacuum
SummaryThe Dreame X40 Ultra robot vacuum promises a new level of cleaning automation with its advanced features and high-tech design. But is it worth the hefty price tag in a market that still relies heavily on human help?
Indians turn into Shania Twain belting out That don’t impress me much every time they are pitched a vacuum cleaner for everyday cleaning needs. Indian households have always relied on domestic help for the everyday jhaadu-pocha routine, and this hasn't changed. So who actually needs vacuum cleaners is a fundamental question to ask before we dive into the market for these gadgets.
Even though we’ve seen the market growing since the pandemic, especially with the popularity of cordless vacuums from Dyson, they are mostly relegated to occasional self-cleaning needs or used for periodic deep cleaning plans. Dry vacuuming minus wet mopping isn’t particularly appealing in the Indian context. And, of course, busy, working professionals consider the everyday drill as a time suck when the alternative—a stingily paid house help arrangement—has worked well for years.
The evolution of home cleaning did take a significant leap with the advent of robot vacuum cleaners. One, these autonomous cleaning companions offer a compelling alternative to traditional, often cumbersome, vacuum cleaners. Plus, many modern robot vacuums now come equipped with mopping capabilities adding another layer of convenience.