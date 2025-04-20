Dreame X 40 Ultra: This robotic cleaner doesn't exist in a vacuum

Its powerful suction proves highly effective at tackling the pervasive dust and debris common in Indian homes, effortlessly lifting everything from fine particles on hard floors to embedded dirt in carpets. The innovative rotating mop system, complete with an intelligent auto-lifting feature, is another significant advantage. It provides a much more thorough mopping action than traditional drag-style mops, effectively dealing with everyday spills and leaving hard floors clean without wetting carpets or rugs. The extendable and liftable side brush efficiently moves over 10mm up and down to get into edges and under furniture that sits lower.