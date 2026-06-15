DS Group’s Rajiv Kumar on why trustworthy teams are built through the freedom to make mistakes

The family dinner table served as a business leadership training ground for Rajiv Kumar. It was where school and its happenings were discussed as regularly as organisational values and emerging market trends.

“This unique environment turned every evening into a continuous masterclass, where the thrill of innovation and the weight of responsibility were ingrained through the stories that bound us together,” says New Delhi-based Kumar, 63, Vice Chairman, DS Group.

A hands-on apprenticeship unfolded at the family office, even as he pursued a Bachelor of Commerce from Delhi University. He would observe his father and elder brother make high-level decisions, even as he initially tackled small tasks that brought in handy pocket money.

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That early learning was vital once he joined the office full-time. Today, their diverse portfolio offers everything from food, beverage and hospitality to agri and retail business.

“The values I grew up with transformed from abstract concepts into living reality. Being responsible for outcomes was a different ballgame. I realised very quickly that quality is not just a goal—it is a promise and commitment that we owe to every stakeholder. What gives me satisfaction is seeing our brands become household names across India,” he says.

Kumar talks to Mint about his father’s influence and his idea of mentorship.

Who do you consider your mentor? My father, Satyapalji, shaped my perspective and discipline. His guidance isn’t just a collection of advice—it’s a living example of integrity and resilience that I carry in every decision I make.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? I gained that business is Pooja, a realisation that reframes daily operations as a spiritual commitment to serving others with the highest level of sanctity. Meaningful transformation must be rooted in ground realities, not just boardroom ambition. Leadership is about staying connected to people, understanding consumer behaviour firsthand and translating vision into practical action. This perspective shaped my approach to building sustainable, scalable businesses, driven by real-world insight and long-term value.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? Being a mentor means acting as a trusted partner, genuinely invested in a colleague’s professional and personal growth. It is a relationship built on accessibility and long-term commitment rather than simple instruction. I maintain an open-door policy that encourages spontaneous interaction, fostering an environment of transparency, mutual trust and continuous learning. Beyond being available, the priority is on giving my colleagues the freedom to operate. I believe that professional maturity comes from the autonomy to make decisions and occasionally, the space to make mistakes. When they fall, I don’t see it as failure but as a learning experience. My role is to provide the safety net that allows them to take risks, learn from the results and build the resilience necessary to succeed independently.

What’s your morning schedule like? My morning is a deliberate exercise in preparation, ensuring I am mentally and physically primed before the workday begins. I use the quiet time to synthesise global and Indian business intelligence. My focus is on macro-economic shifts on the global and Indian front and technological advancements, especially in the FMCG sector. To maintain the high energy levels required for my role, I incorporate exercise 3–4 times a week, which sharpens my focus and physical stamina. This is followed by Pooja which is an integral part of my daily routine.

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What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? I focus on setting clear priorities, staying consistent in my approach and building trustworthy teams so I can delegate effectively. I also take time to reflect, stay connected with nature and practice gratitude. By continuously focussing on effective time management, I have been able to enhance focus and refine productivity.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic? The transition to remote work allowed me to master the art of virtual workflow, turning physical distance into a tool for better discipline. By moving all operations online and strictly adhering to scheduled meetings, I have been able to maintain consistent team connectivity and oversight. The comfort and efficiency of online meetings have become a cornerstone of my routine.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? I believe real learning often comes from observing how great institutions and leaders think. I recommend listening to the ACQUIRED podcast, which has inspirational stories. I also recommend Harish Bhatt’s book on leadership, Doing the Right Thing. It focuses on how Ratan Tata didn’t just build the Indian industry, but also inspired an entire generation through his unwavering values. The Vishnu Purana, a Hindi podcast, is also great for spiritual guidance as it takes us through the 10 avatars of Vishnu.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies? I find my greatest sense of restoration by surrounding myself with art and design, which have been areas of deep personal interest. As a collector of art, showpieces, sculptures, coins, currencies of different countries and stamps, I view these pursuits as a way to connect with the creative soul of different eras. The fields of architecture and design also inspire me. High standards of artisanship, attention to detail and aesthetic value is what draws me to it. I find that an appreciation for structure and form translates effectively into a disciplined and thoughtful approach to complex projects. I find solace and a deep connection with nature—it is the ultimate design and observing it provides a sense of grounding and clarity.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.