Dyson Big Ball: Come for the design, stay for the cleaning
SummaryThe Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner with its self-righting mechanism is ideal for various surfaces and minimal maintenance, though its price and bulk may deter some users
Dyson’s new Big Ball vacuum cleaner with its self-righting design is an intriguing product, not just in terms of design but also performance, and is much more affordable—in the Dyson scheme of things, that is. I tried the Dyson Big Ball ( ₹29,900) for a few weeks, and was impressed by more than its ability to pick itself up after me every time it tumbled. Let’s dive into the specifics with this review.