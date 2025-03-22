Dyson Big Ball: Come for the design, stay for the cleaning

Dyson’s new Big Ball vacuum cleaner with its self-righting design is an intriguing product, not just in terms of design but also performance, and is much more affordable—in the Dyson scheme of things, that is. I tried the Dyson Big Ball ( ₹29,900) for a few weeks, and was impressed by more than its ability to pick itself up after me every time it tumbled. Let’s dive into the specifics with this review.

Why is it shaped the way it is?

The striking feature of the Dyson Big Ball is, of course, its spherical design. This isn’t an aesthetic choice, mind you—even though it looks quite neat. Unlike conventional canister vacuums that topple over easily, the Big Ball is engineered to right itself when it is knocked or pulled, ensuring uninterrupted cleaning sessions. This ingenious design, achieved through a low center of gravity and a pivoting chassis, eliminates the frustrating interruptions caused by a fallen vacuum cleaner—most homes have numerous obstacles after all—and adds a dollop of convenience to the cleaning process. The self-righting design also helps to protect the vacuum cleaner from damage caused by accidental knocks and falls.

Clean everything

The Dyson Big Ball is designed to tackle a variety of surfaces, from hard floors to carpets. Its powerful motor and advanced cyclone technology deliver strong suction, effectively lifting dirt, debris, and pet hair. Its performance on carpets is noteworthy, with the ability to extract embedded dirt, leaving them visibly cleaner.

Its adjustable suction settings ensure deep cleaning while being gentle on surfaces and its robust suction power makes it a reliable companion for households with high cleaning demands (like mine with a seven-year-old!). Moreover, the consistent suction prevents clogging and frequent maintenance of filters. This is a crucial advantage, as it ensures the vacuum cleaner maintains its cleaning efficacy over time.

The machine's versatility is further enhanced by its range of attachments—these quick-release, one-click tools make it easy to address diverse cleaning needs across the house with ease. There’s a combination tool with a brush and wide nozzle, a mattress tool for picking up hair and dirt from bedding and upholstery, and a tangle-free turbine tool that is a boon for pet owners.

I cannot stop praising the self-righting design—not having to constantly bend down to pick up a toppled vacuum is such a relief. That said, while the 22 feet cord is sufficient for most rooms, it will require frequent unplugging and re-plugging as you move across different rooms.

It also features an ergonomic handle ensuring easy maneuverability and minimal strain on the user. And the telescopic wand can be released and stretched to 1.25m to access higher areas.

However, the Big Ball's design also has its drawbacks. The canister's bulky size and weight can make it challenging to maneuver in tight spaces or carry up and down stairs.

The bin-emptying mechanism is a user-friendly addition that we’ve seen on Dyson’s previous cord-free vacuum cleaners. The large 1.6L canister is good enough for an average cleaning session without having to take a break to empty the trash.

Like most powerful vacuum cleaners, the Dyson Big Ball produces a noticeable amount of noise. It’s not excessively loud like some other cleaners in the category, but it does operate on the noisier side compared to other premium models from Dyson.

One of the key advantages of the Dyson Big Ball is its low maintenance requirements. Since it is a bagless vacuum cleaner, there is no maintenance for bag replacement. It also doesn’t require washing or replacing any dirty filters.

Should you buy it?

At ₹29,900, the Dyson Big Ball is a premium vacuum cleaner with a premium price tag. A vacuum cleaner in India, where most households employ domestic help for everyday cleaning, is anyway a premium appliance.

But if you’re looking for one, its advanced features, powerful performance, and durable construction should justify its cost for many users. Moreover, Dyson also claims that the Big Ball is India’s only vacuum cleaner with 5-year warranty and free servicing. This definitely augments the value proposition, making it a worthwhile investment.

That said, those who are on a tight budget or who have limited cleaning needs may find more affordable alternatives that meet their requirements. Additionally, while the vacuum is efficient and powerful, its bulky size and weight can make it a bit unwieldy for many users.

Dyson’s cord-free range of vacuum cleaners are much more convenient, of course, but they come at double the price of the corded Big Ball. Dyson’s latest V15 Detect vacuum cleaner, for example, will set you back by ₹65,900. Some previous generation models are a bit cheaper, and make for a great pick, but there’s also the older Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum that is priced the same as Dyson Big Ball.

The Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner is a remarkable home appliance that combines innovation with practicality, and is seamless to maintain. It might not suffice the needs of all kinds of users but does what it promises particularly well.

