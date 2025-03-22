Dyson Big Ball: Come for the design, stay for the cleaning

Why is it shaped the way it is?

The striking feature of the Dyson Big Ball is, of course, its spherical design. This isn’t an aesthetic choice, mind you—even though it looks quite neat. Unlike conventional canister vacuums that topple over easily, the Big Ball is engineered to right itself when it is knocked or pulled, ensuring uninterrupted cleaning sessions. This ingenious design, achieved through a low center of gravity and a pivoting chassis, eliminates the frustrating interruptions caused by a fallen vacuum cleaner—most homes have numerous obstacles after all—and adds a dollop of convenience to the cleaning process. The self-righting design also helps to protect the vacuum cleaner from damage caused by accidental knocks and falls.