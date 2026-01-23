Dyson Hushjet: Quietly powerful air purification for small spaces

Living in Bengaluru once came with this quiet badge of honor, a subtle flex even—better air quality than most Indian metros. That “at least we can breathe” flex has been fading fast, with construction dust, rising traffic and a shrinking green cover pushing air quality from refreshing to concerning far more often than we’d like to admit. Elsewhere, the situation is undeniably more severe and is no longer seasonal but structural. That’s where the Dyson HushJet Air Purifier ( ₹29,900) enters the chat. Designed for small spaces such as bedrooms and offices, can the oxymoronically named Hush-jet be the last line of defense?

Now, you know a Dyson air purifier when you see one, what with their tall looped, lollipop-like design that rotates to disperse the purified air around the room. The HushJet, in contrast, takes a completely different approach, switching to a futuristic mechanical vibe popular with their handheld vacuums. On the HushJet, a star-shaped nozzle atop a bullet-shaped body is used to project clean air upwards instead of around.

Per Dyson, the design is inspired by a jet engine, but many might find the hair dryer nozzle analogy to be easier to understand. What the shape allows for is a concentrated flow of high-velocity air that promotes faster purification, but there’s an added benefit of being rather quiet in operation – the “Hush” in its name. The nozzle shape reduces turbulence of air flow, which allows the machine to go down to a whisper-quiet 24 decibels in Sleep mode—high powered wind jets while dulling the roar.

Now, while it isn’t significantly more compact in terms of footprint than other Dyson air purifiers—it takes up about a 23cm diameter circle on the floor or a bed side table—the 18.5-inches height and the minimal noise output allow a degree of flexibility regarding where you place this, whether it’s on the bedside or within your study, and at 3.5kg, you can as well carry it around with you from room to room for your own little bubbles of clean air.

The big upgrade, a first for Dyson’s air purifier range, is the switch to an electrostatic HEPA filter, which outdoes the regular HEPA filters on better energy efficiency and longer filter life. Dyson says the filter can last up to five years before it needs replacing, which significantly reduces the running costs (Dyson’s 360° Glass HEPA+Carbon air purifier filter retails for just under ₹5000). Owing to the cylindrical nature of the filter, air pollutants as small as 0.3 microns are captured from every angle, not just from the top, and the activated carbon filter takes care of strong odors from cooking or if you have pets at home. The entire air purifier is completely enclosed, meaning air is forced through both filter stages rather than escaping around them.

Control and changing settings are via the MyDyson app or via the three buttons (power/fan speed and info) on the front, and the changes reflect on the tiny display and the app. Yep, no remote on this machine, but the app lets you do a few more things like set a schedule for the purifier to run at a set time each time, see a live particle tracker (PM2.5 and PM10) and set the HushJet up to work with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant—all on a device that’s already in my pocket.

With increased construction levels in our extended vicinity, I set up the HushJet in my ~140 sq ft bedroom/study to see how it worked over the course of the days I worked from home, mostly in the Auto mode, where the purifier ramps the fan speed up or down every few seconds depending on the particulate pollution it senses. Within 30 minutes, the PM2.5/ PM10 levels of 84 and 120 were brought down to safer sub 40-50 levels, not to mention the room felt less stuffy/heavy even though the windows had been shut for a while. Odours that sometimes wafted in from outside, including the occasional burning smells from the open stretches of land nearby, were also noticeably reduced. Particularly if you live in areas of high traffic density, you’re never going to get that minty fresh air that you run to the hills for, but the difference in the air outdoors and indoors was stark.

At night, when it ran next to my bedside, I couldn’t even discern that the machine was on, and it’s only through fan levels six through ten that the faint hum can be heard, and even then, it didn’t drown out the dialogues when I took a break to catch up on my regular podcasts, or the time I set it down next to me when watching a movie on the TV in the larger living room. And, if you pardon the pun, it’s volumes quieter than the other assorted air purifiers I have around the home. One interesting claim caught my eye—the HushJet is about 30% the size of the largest Dyson Big+Quiet purifier, but it can deliver nearly 80% of the performance.

At its price, you’re realistically only getting a single room coverage (203 sq ft max size), creating quiet pockets of clean air as you go about your day, which limits the Hushjet’s utility in larger spaces, and Dyson and others offer bigger models to address those needs, or if you need heating or humidification functions. For smaller spaces, the HushJet is well worth the money—I no longer categorize air purifiers, even premium ones from Dyson, as an indulgence or gadget lust.

