Dyson OnTrac review: A first-gen audio product that’s bold and sophisticated
SummaryWith the new OnTrac headphones, Dyson has signaled serious intent at personal audio, taking on the likes of the Apple AirPods Max and the Sonos Ace at the premium end of the market
You know Dyson for a lot of things—air purifiers, handheld vacuums and hair care products—but audio products, now that’s not something you’d associate with the brand. There were the eminently missable Zone over-ear headphones with the air-purifier face mask launched last year, but it’s only with the new OnTrac headphones (Rs. 44,900) that Dyson has signaled serious intent at personal audio, taking on the likes of the Apple AirPods Max and the Sonos Ace at the premium end of the market. Is it worth going offtrack for the OnTrac?
Design and Comfort
As is to be expected from a Dyson product, you won’t mistake these cans for any of its peers in a crowd. They’re bold and loud, with large circular ear caps and colorful cushions, with even a hint of a Dyson vacuum color scheme going on in the flashy metallic CNC copper with navy blue unit I tested. And that’s before we even get to the customizations on offer, which includes being able to swap out the ear caps and the ear cushions for different colors (Rs. 4,900 for each pair of caps/cushions). It’s a simple twist-and-lock method to swap the caps and cushions out, and you can go as sleek or gaudy as you like with the colors on offer. Only the color of the headband stays the same. If there’s a pair of headphones that goes hard on being conspicuous, it’s this pair.