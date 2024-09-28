Dyson OnTrac review: A first-gen audio product that’s bold and sophisticated

You know Dyson for a lot of things—air purifiers, handheld vacuums and hair care products—but audio products, now that’s not something you’d associate with the brand. There were the eminently missable Zone over-ear headphones with the air-purifier face mask launched last year, but it’s only with the new OnTrac headphones (Rs. 44,900) that Dyson has signaled serious intent at personal audio, taking on the likes of the Apple AirPods Max and the Sonos Ace at the premium end of the market. Is it worth going offtrack for the OnTrac?

As is to be expected from a Dyson product, you won’t mistake these cans for any of its peers in a crowd. They’re bold and loud, with large circular ear caps and colorful cushions, with even a hint of a Dyson vacuum color scheme going on in the flashy metallic CNC copper with navy blue unit I tested. And that’s before we even get to the customizations on offer, which includes being able to swap out the ear caps and the ear cushions for different colors (Rs. 4,900 for each pair of caps/cushions). It’s a simple twist-and-lock method to swap the caps and cushions out, and you can go as sleek or gaudy as you like with the colors on offer. Only the color of the headband stays the same. If there’s a pair of headphones that goes hard on being conspicuous, it’s this pair.

I’m torn about the protective case bundled along with the OnTrac—it’s more like a sleeve that you slide the headphones into, and while that keeps the case low-profile in your backpack, the open top and bottom allows dust and dirt to trespass at will, aside from doing little to protect the headband from bumps and dings.

Looks aside, what’s equally noticeable is the weight of the OnTrac which, at 451 grams, is a fair bit more than the AirPod Max (385g) or the Sonos Ace (311g). You don’t feel the extra weight on the head though, or any added clamping pressure on the ears, thanks to the well-padded headband and an ingenious weight distribution technique of placing the battery in the headband rather than within the earcups. The plush, sizeable ear cushions do a good job of cocooning your ears in a bubble of passive noise isolation (even with ANC/active noise cancellation turned off), but the microfiber material used isn’t as breathable and tends to heat up faster than faux leather does. Seated under the aircon at my desk, I felt the need ever so often to air my ears out.

Controls and Features

Once worn, you control the OnTrac through a combination of physical buttons and gestures. There’s a power/pairing button and a multi-function joystick for playback and volume control, and you can double tap on the ear cups to switch between ANC and transparency modes. Getting started with your tracks on OnTrac is easy enough if you have the MyDyson app on your device. There’s support for AAC, SBC and the high-res LHDC codec, but shipping these cans with the older Bluetooth 5.0 standard means no support for multipoint connectivity for seamless switching between your phone and laptop. There’s no spatial audio either, and you get three presets (Neutral, Enhanced and Bass Boost) by way of equalizer functions. An interesting addition in the app, yet unseen on any other brand, is the real-time sound exposure graph which uses the eight onboard mics to sample ambient noise around you (both in ear and external), alerting you when the sound levels of either the music or the environmental noise spike to dangerous levels.

Audio Performance

Dyson sent over the OnTrac shortly before a day trip to Delhi, which gave me plenty of airplane and airport time to test the headphones in their natural habitat. Contrary to their bold looks, the sonic signature of the OnTrac is clean and balanced, with good detail levels delivered via the custom 40mm neodymium drivers angled at a 13-degree angle towards the ear. Taking it through its paces across a playlist of Coldplay, Simon and Garfunkel and Rahman, and the OnTrac delivers with a healthy mix of reined in high frequencies along with a decent helping of bass. If you find the Neutral sound profile too restrained and lacking in zest and personality, I’d suggest you try the Enhanced EQ mode, but I really wished there was a customizable EQ instead of just three presets.

On those same flights, it was the Dyson’s ANC talents that impressed me considerably—the company has made some noise about how the OnTrac’s eight mics sample external noise at 384,000 times a second to reduce up to 40dB of unwanted noise—and it really works! Airplane engines, the general hubbub of airport conversation and the traffic on the interminably long taxi ride back home in Bengaluru, all disappeared into the distance with the ‘isolation’ ANC mode turned on. Transparency mode works well too, allowing situational awareness at airports and while walking on a footpath. For a brand I’ve long associated with high noise levels courtesy the 125,000rpm Hyperdymium motors on its vacuum cleaners, getting ANC right as well as it does in an almost-first-generation product is commendable. It’s not out and out class-leading—being able to adjust or manage the ANC and audio modes would certainly help—but it’s certainly earned a seat at the big boys’ table in this regard.

Where the OnTrac blazes ahead of the competition is its sheer longevity—a claimed 55 hours…with active noise cancellation turned on. That’s a massive amount of playtime, and I’ve barely made a dent in over a week of testing. Frequent flyers will love this—not only will it last most trans-Atlantic journeys and back on a single charge, a 10-minute charge will give you 2.5 hours of juice as well.

While impressive sound coupled with excellent noise cancellation and outstanding battery life work in the OnTrac’s favor, at its price, every single lacuna is magnified. While Dyson has gone for gold when it comes to design customization, the OnTracs feel like they’re a few software and firmware updates away from delivering a more customized sound to please one, please all.

