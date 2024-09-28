Dyson OnTrac review: A first-gen audio product that’s bold and sophisticated

Controls and Features

Once worn, you control the OnTrac through a combination of physical buttons and gestures. There’s a power/pairing button and a multi-function joystick for playback and volume control, and you can double tap on the ear cups to switch between ANC and transparency modes. Getting started with your tracks on OnTrac is easy enough if you have the MyDyson app on your device. There’s support for AAC, SBC and the high-res LHDC codec, but shipping these cans with the older Bluetooth 5.0 standard means no support for multipoint connectivity for seamless switching between your phone and laptop. There’s no spatial audio either, and you get three presets (Neutral, Enhanced and Bass Boost) by way of equalizer functions. An interesting addition in the app, yet unseen on any other brand, is the real-time sound exposure graph which uses the eight onboard mics to sample ambient noise around you (both in ear and external), alerting you when the sound levels of either the music or the environmental noise spike to dangerous levels.