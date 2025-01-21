When it comes to brushing your teeth, are you team manual or electric?
SummaryThinking of switching to an electric toothbrush in 2025? Here's a handy guide to upgrading your daily brushing game
I’ve had a love-hate relationship with electric toothbrushes since I first acquired one during the pandemic in the US. It was a basic Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable electric toothbrush, which cost about $50 (approximately ₹4,200). It came with a 2-minute timer, a pressure sensor (a hit or miss), and just one brushing mode, lasting a week between charges. As of 2024, the electric toothbrush was lying unused as it frequently wouldn’t charge, or the 2-minute timer wouldn’t work as intended.
During a later trip, I ended up buying another electric toothbrush—this time, a model available in India. I splurged around ₹10,000 on the Oral-B iO8 Ultimate Electric Toothbrush and couldn’t be happier. I don’t have to charge my iO8’s battery frequently. The app (which works on Android and iOS) is easy to understand and provides enough information for me to tweak my brushing for better results.