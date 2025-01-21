When it comes to brushing your teeth, are you team manual or electric?

I’ve had a love-hate relationship with electric toothbrushes since I first acquired one during the pandemic in the US. It was a basic Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable electric toothbrush, which cost about $50 (approximately ₹4,200). It came with a 2-minute timer, a pressure sensor (a hit or miss), and just one brushing mode, lasting a week between charges. As of 2024, the electric toothbrush was lying unused as it frequently wouldn’t charge, or the 2-minute timer wouldn’t work as intended.

During a later trip, I ended up buying another electric toothbrush—this time, a model available in India. I splurged around ₹10,000 on the Oral-B iO8 Ultimate Electric Toothbrush and couldn’t be happier. I don’t have to charge my iO8’s battery frequently. The app (which works on Android and iOS) is easy to understand and provides enough information for me to tweak my brushing for better results.

There’s even an AI-powered toothbrush from Oclean (which I considered but ultimately decided against). The Oclean X Ultra S provides real-time guidance via an AI voice assistant that offers real-time feedback on your brushing technique using bone conduction technology, which sends audio vibrations through your jawbone into the inner ear while brushing. The guidance can range from suggesting zone changes, pressure adjustments, and session duration.

If you aren’t looking for that level of technology for a task as mundane as brushing your teeth (and don’t want to spend upwards of ₹10,000 on a toothbrush), you can still try out an electric toothbrush. Along with global brands like Oral-B, the market in India has matured with several homegrown brands now making them as well at affordable price-points. Take a look at Perfora’s website and all their electric toothbrush options—with sonic technology, oscillating technology, with AAA batteries and rechargeable batteries—all under ₹3,000. The products are readily available on e-commerce websites, with some even available on quick-commerce apps like Blinkit and Instamart. Oracura, another popular homegrown brand, has four electric toothbrushes (sonic type), all under ₹2,000.

According to a 2019 study (which took 11 years and is the most comprehensive study done so far) published in The Journal of Clinical Periodontology, electric toothbrushes were better at cleaning teeth and gums than manual toothbrushes. In this study, scientists found healthier gums and less tooth decay among those using electric rather than manual toothbrushes.

What are ‘sonic’ and ‘oscillating’ toothbrushes?

A sonic toothbrush uses high-frequency vibrations (they can vibrate at 24,000-40,000 strokes per minute) to clean teeth and gums. They reach deep between the teeth and gum line and are relatively easy to use. Sonic toothbrushes resemble manual toothbrushes more closely, and people switching to electric toothbrushes for the first time may find them easier to use.

Meanwhile, an oscillating toothbrush cleans teeth using a back-and-forth rotation motion and can rotate at up to 8,800 strokes per minute. These toothbrushes are gentler than sonic ones and are recommended for those with sensitive teeth and gums. With oscillating brushes, you hold the brush on individual surfaces of the teeth.

“An oscillating electric toothbrush has a brush head that rotates in circular motions to clean your teeth. In contrast, a sonic toothbrush uses sonic technology, allowing the brush head to move at speeds several times faster than that of an oscillating brush," says Dr Eram Khan, BDS, MDS (Prosthodontist), based in New Delhi.

“Sonic toothbrushes are user-friendly and feel more similar to manual brushes, which most people are accustomed to. They are generally considered more effective due to the high level of vibrations they produce. With an oscillating toothbrush, you need to press the brush head against each tooth, which can be a test of patience. A sonic toothbrush allows for a scrubbing motion, enabling you to simply glide the brush head through each area of your mouth."

Dr Viplavi Chavan Patil, a pediatric and preventive dentist based in Belagavi, recommends the oscillating ones more strongly. “We prefer oscillating ones because they give us the desired rotary motion as well compared to the purely vibratory motion of sonic brushes," she says. Ultimately, though, it comes down to personal preferences. Some dentists recommend people try both before deciding.

Team manual

However, not everyone is keen to jump on to the electric toothbrush bandwagon. “Another thing to charge" is a big pain point, as Alex MacGregor, founder of the agency Works, points out — it’s also the reason he ditched his Apple Watch. Since MacGregor travels a lot for work, mainly between Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Indonesia and other places, varying plug points are another inconvenience for him.

Dr Patil thinks that traditional brushing “with the right technique still stands tall" but says that most people don’t know the correct technique, leading to “insufficient brushing". She points out that electric toothbrushes were introduced initially for specially abled individuals who lacked manual dexterity, but became popular with dentists as they observed better brushing outcomes among all patients.

Sanuj Bhatia, a freelance journalist based out of New Delhi, is annoyed with three things about electric toothbrushes — the noise, having to charge them, and changing the brush head every few months. “With electric toothbrushes, you can only buy that particular brand’s brush head and the choice is often limited. Plus, brush heads are costly compared to normal toothbrushes," says Bhatia who feels that for first-time users, an electric toothbrush can feel like quite a hefty investment for something you can’t try before you buy.

Team electric

There are many proponents of electric toothbrushes, and Dr. Khan recommends them to all her patients. “Both traditional and electric toothbrushes can be effective when used correctly. However, electric toothbrushes generally offer greater effectiveness and ease of use. They remove plaque more efficiently than manual toothbrushes and are often easier for individuals with limited mobility and dexterity. Many electric models come with helpful features like timers and pressure sensors that guide you to brush properly," Furthermore, she agrees that it can be a costly investment even though it offers many advantages to the consumer.

Electric toothbrushes come with multiple cleaning modes. The Oral B iO8 toothbrush that I own has six brushing modes. There is a built-in timer and short pauses to help guide you through different areas of your mouth in four-quarters of 30 seconds each. Additionally, it features gum massaging, a smart indicator to signal when to change the brush head, and a long-lasting rechargeable battery.

Many people report plaque buildup is much less with electric toothbrushes, even without flossing. “Electric toothbrushes do a better job of making toothpaste reach corners and spaces between the teeth and therefore aid in plaque removal," says Dr Khan.

Karthik Arun, a Hyderabad-based pharma executive, switched to an electric toothbrush after “seeing an interview with a dentist who said oscillation cleans better, and you need to brush for just two minutes and not more". He started with a basic Oral-B Cross Action toothbrush and found it helpful. “My teeth have a tendency for the enamel to chip on its own (no plausible explanation from doctors), and since switching to this, the rate has come down," he says. He also likes the built-in timer to ensure he brushes for the recommended two minutes — dentists say that the average person brushes for just 30 seconds — so that’s something an electric toothbrush can fix.

Karthik recently shifted to an electric toothbrush from an Indian brand, the Agaro Cosmic Lite Sonic Electric Toothbrush (available at ₹679 on Amazon currently). The Agaro comes with six cleaning modes and a long-lasting battery life. It may not have an accompanying app or other premium features, but Karthik is happy with his recent purchase. Earlier this year, Perfora launched their first oscillating electric toothbrush with a 21-day battery life, IPX7 waterproofing, 360° motion for comprehensive coverage, and much more. At just ₹1,799, this is an inexpensive way to enter the world of electric toothbrushes.

While researching and interviewing dentists and consumers about electric toothbrushes, I’ve been convinced to try an Indian brand. Maybe my next upgrade will be to a Perfora or an Oracura.

Brush up on the basics

Features to look out for while selecting an electric toothbrush:

Decide between the two types of electric toothbrushes and which one you may need, according to your dentist

Check if it’s comfortable and comes with a conveniently located on/off button.

Find a brush head (which must be replaced once every three months) compatible with your teeth's shape and size.

Some electric toothbrushes come with extra modes such as daily, deep cleaning, whitening, gum care, sensitive, or massage and cleaning modes. Choose according to your individual needs

Check if the electric toothbrush is waterproof — this is for those who like to brush in the shower.

Does it have AAA or rechargeable batteries?

Does it have built-in timers? The two-minute timer is a must, while the 30-second timer is highly recommended.

Does it have pressure sensors? Most electric toothbrushes will alert you if too much pressure is applied.

