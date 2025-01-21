When it comes to brushing your teeth, are you team manual or electric?

If you aren’t looking for that level of technology for a task as mundane as brushing your teeth (and don’t want to spend upwards of ₹10,000 on a toothbrush), you can still try out an electric toothbrush. Along with global brands like Oral-B, the market in India has matured with several homegrown brands now making them as well at affordable price-points. Take a look at Perfora’s website and all their electric toothbrush options—with sonic technology, oscillating technology, with AAA batteries and rechargeable batteries—all under ₹3,000. The products are readily available on e-commerce websites, with some even available on quick-commerce apps like Blinkit and Instamart. Oracura, another popular homegrown brand, has four electric toothbrushes (sonic type), all under ₹2,000.