Ethos Watches’ Pranav Saboo believes in leading from the front

Even as he chased his interest in technology and understanding how things work, Pranav Saboo couldn’t help but marvel at the many timepieces his father showed him. A few years down the line, he knew he wanted to explore this world further.

“My father taught me about watches, that’s where the fascination began. The design, story, creativity and history behind a watch always drew me in. And of course, I love the movement. My first memory is of a pocket watch with a chiming minute repeater,” says Gurugram-based Saboo, 38, Managing Director & CEO, Ethos Limited.

Over the last decade, Saboo has noticed a rapid growth in the Indian luxury watch market, with a marked increase in demand for jewellery timepieces as well. Ethos Limited currently has about 85 boutiques across 26 cities, as they look to establish themselves in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets in the future.

“Our vision is to bring fine horology to every major emerging market in the country over the next decade,” he says.

For Saboo, a timepiece is an investment of sorts - more to do with emotion and happiness, rather than in a financial sense. Through the business, he also drives the Million Tree Project to do his bit for a sustainable world.

“Since 2021, Ethos has planted a tree for every watch sold. Over the next 10 years, we’ve pledged to plant one million trees in partnership with responsible organisations,” he says.

Saboo talks to Lounge about mentorship and what makes a good leader.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? Mentoring is about helping people grow and adding value to their lives. Wherever we are, inside the office or outside of it, I like to show them examples or encourage them to think about how they can grow.

What’s your morning schedule like? I spend time with my dogs, go for a walk and enjoy my black coffee. I skip breakfast because I usually follow intermittent fasting.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? Some of the productivity principles I believe in are getting 0.1% better everyday towards a larger vision, creating a big, clear goal, and enabling others with the right resources. If I empower my team and workforce to be more productive, it naturally elevates the entire organisation.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic? The one positive routine I strengthened during the pandemic was leading with motivation and leading from the front. I believe leaders need to be visible during a crisis - present, steady and supportive - and let others be visible when there is success. It reinforces the importance of showing up for the team when it matters most.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? I enjoyed Good to Great by James C Collins.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies? I love history, whether it’s reading or watching documentaries. I’ve also recently started taking golf lessons.