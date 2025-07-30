Can you live with an EV as your main vehicle?

It was the middle of June, with the north-Indian heat wave threatening to step into 50 degrees. I hadn’t felt its impact in the near-350 kilometres that I drove to reach the basement of a five-star hotel in Chandigarh—which I was pointed to as the closest destination for a public electric vehicle charger. It was only after I had reached the basement that I started feeling the heat—in more ways than one.

I’d driven in with a BMW i7—an electrified variant of the luxury sedan. I was loaned the car by the company to get a taste of how “the best" electric car in India works. And yet, despite finding a public charger and making a payment, ChargeZone, the charging station provider, could not process my request or detect the car. That the charger was hidden in the corner of a basement with barely any access to network—for a service that wouldn’t work without an app—compounded the mess of the situation.

As I found out, India’s nascent electric vehicle charging infrastructure is a quagmire of contradictions. When it works, it is a charm—but to find one that really works is a task that can leave you stranded with no way out.

The ideal second car

Six months ago, 45-year-old Koyeli Mapa, a biochemistry researcher, upgraded to an MG Windsor from her decade-old Honda Brio hatchback. Today, she is extremely happy with the choice that she made as her new car.

“I wanted a car that was spacious from the inside since we often have four humans and a dog travelling together, and still felt premium. I could go electric because my husband already drives a petrol SUV—which is what we use on long road trips. Plus, I didn’t need to spend additional money to install my own charger—the apartment complex I live in has four charging points. Even though they are slow chargers, I mostly leave my car plugged in overnight once a week—and that is good enough for a week’s worth of city driving," Mapa said.

dating

Also Read | How dating apps are leading to emotional burnout in the ENM community

For the past three weeks, I drove nearly 1,500 kilometres—including a road trip from Delhi to Jaipur—in a Hyundai Ioniq 5. While the car turned many heads, the key point of its experience is that availability of charging infrastructure is still far from ubiquitous, but if you can find a fast charger near you, there can be no greater joy. Shell Ventures-backed Statiq has by far the most reliable charging infrastructure in the National Capital Region at the moment. In Noida’s sector 18, the company has what I could find to be the fastest public charger in my two-month experience—a 120kW charger that could fully charge the Ioniq 5 in 35 minutes. For more common EVs with smaller batteries, such as the Tata Nexon EV, a 120kW charger can fully charge the car in less than 20 minutes.

When it pours

But finding such chargers is a rarity, and needs you to go out of your way to try refuelling your vehicle—which is the biggest shortcoming for EVs today. The most common ‘fast’ chargers available commonly are 60kW public chargers—found mostly with ChargeZone, Statiq and Reliance Industries’ EV charging infrastructure platform, Jio-BP Pulse. These can take just over an hour to fully charge cars with large battery packs of more than 60kW.

Unfortunately, most chargers found with vendors such as Tata Power, IIT Guwahati alumnus-backed CharjKaro, Finnish power firm Fortum-backed Glida and others, are either slow or damaged. Many of CharjKaro’s Delhi EV charging points, for instance, were either defunct or hard to access on busy roads.

Then, there’s customer support. My predicament with ChargeZone, for instance, was a fault in the company’s mobile application because of which the payment I made towards charging my car did not register, despite being deducted. The process of accessing the startup’s customer care service, explaining my issue, and having them reinstate my payment took nearly two hours—after a one-hour struggle with the company’s resistive touch interfaces on chargers that need you to enter a four-digit code before your car can be charged.

The experience was similar with Glida, which Mint reported in May was being eyed for a takeover by either Adani or Reliance’s conglomerate subsidiaries. Would a big-ticket takeover help make EV charging standardized and more equipped? Perhaps, but for now, Glida’s charging app fails to register a request to stop charging your car. This means that you end up with any surplus balance in your app being deducted, without any room for you to recover—as contacting customer support only leads to human agents offering preset answers, without any actual ‘support’ being lent to users.

For the future

EVs, however, are certainly the right way to go. Three electric cars that I drove over the past two months were each very well equipped, laden with every form of technological assistance such as adaptive cruise control, emergency braking (a potentially life-saving feature for Indian roads), lane cameras, wireless infotainment via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a silent, refined in-car experience that elevates what cars at any price bracket has on offer as yet.

For instance, in the sub- ₹20 lakh range, the MG Windsor offers almost every feature that one can think of—except for the inconvenience that almost every essential feature is also touchscreen-controlled. The Hyundai Ioniq 5, yet again very well-equipped and rather edgy by design, still costs ₹49 lakh—a price bracket that most Indian buyers would expect a European badge for, including fully-assisted highway driving. But, the lack of USB-C ports in the car, a plasticky dash, smaller screens than competitors, and that you don’t get wireless Apple CarPlay—a feature that cars exponentially cheaper has on offer, can be deterrents to new car buyers looking for a suave EV today.

In the luxury segment, the BMW i7 offers an array of features to play around with. The only qualm? The car’s overall driving range—initially projected to be over 550 kilometres with 90% of battery power—takes a significant hit if you use the theatre screen, seat coolers and massagers, all at the same time.

This, though, is what brings us to our key point. While the cars are fantastic from the viewpoint of feature sets, can you really rely on public charging infrastructure in long-range commutes? With charger discrepancies, lack of customer support and the often-occurring issues of chargers just being offline across north India, it is difficult to certify an EV as a primary car, or a family’s only car, for now.

oneplus