Can you live with an EV as your main vehicle?
Electric cars are tricky as a primary way to get around, many believe. The truth is a mixed bag, as this writer finds out over several long drives
It was the middle of June, with the north-Indian heat wave threatening to step into 50 degrees. I hadn’t felt its impact in the near-350 kilometres that I drove to reach the basement of a five-star hotel in Chandigarh—which I was pointed to as the closest destination for a public electric vehicle charger. It was only after I had reached the basement that I started feeling the heat—in more ways than one.
I’d driven in with a BMW i7—an electrified variant of the luxury sedan. I was loaned the car by the company to get a taste of how “the best" electric car in India works. And yet, despite finding a public charger and making a payment, ChargeZone, the charging station provider, could not process my request or detect the car. That the charger was hidden in the corner of a basement with barely any access to network—for a service that wouldn’t work without an app—compounded the mess of the situation.