Can you live with an EV as your main vehicle?

For the past three weeks, I drove nearly 1,500 kilometres—including a road trip from Delhi to Jaipur—in a Hyundai Ioniq 5. While the car turned many heads, the key point of its experience is that availability of charging infrastructure is still far from ubiquitous, but if you can find a fast charger near you, there can be no greater joy. Shell Ventures-backed Statiq has by far the most reliable charging infrastructure in the National Capital Region at the moment. In Noida’s sector 18, the company has what I could find to be the fastest public charger in my two-month experience—a 120kW charger that could fully charge the Ioniq 5 in 35 minutes. For more common EVs with smaller batteries, such as the Tata Nexon EV, a 120kW charger can fully charge the car in less than 20 minutes.