EverEnviro’s Mahesh Girdhar on keeping his work-life balance
EverEnviro’s managing director and CEO Mahesh Girdhar on the power of active listening and value of resilience
The fields around his village in Haryana were the early inspiration for Mahesh Girdhar, 57, to pursue a career in agriculture. A Master of Science in agriculture from Haryana Agriculture University helped him gain a better understanding of its potential. “Agriculture was not just a way of life, but the essence of our community’s existence. I was drawn towards how it could not only be a means of sustenance, but also a catalyst for economic growth," says Gurugram-based Girdhar, managing director and chief executive officer of EverEnviro Resource Management.