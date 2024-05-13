EverEnviro’s Mahesh Girdhar on keeping his work-life balance

EverEnviro’s managing director and CEO Mahesh Girdhar on the power of active listening and value of resilience

The fields around his village in Haryana were the early inspiration for Mahesh Girdhar, 57, to pursue a career in agriculture. A Master of Science in agriculture from Haryana Agriculture University helped him gain a better understanding of its potential. “Agriculture was not just a way of life, but the essence of our community’s existence. I was drawn towards how it could not only be a means of sustenance, but also a catalyst for economic growth," says Gurugram-based Girdhar, managing director and chief executive officer of EverEnviro Resource Management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As a leading compressed biogas developer (CBG), EverEnviro is currently executing 20 projects around the country, where their plants utilize everything from press mud, municipal solid waste and paddy straw to produce clean fuel. Over the years, they have collaborated with governments, municipal corporations and other industry players to build a robust CBG ecosystem.

Also read: Being a workaholic does not help your career For instance, working with paddy straw in Punjab has been critical in curtailing the stubble burning that leaves neighbouring Delhi NCR engulfed in smog. They have established a supply chain for paddy straw, and are also working on education, training and capacity building, while engaging local communities in sustainable practices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Girdhar talks to Mint Lounge about the importance of promoting creativity and why he enjoys being in nature. Edited excerpts:

One insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? The importance of delving deeply into situations. Sailesh C. Mehta (chairperson and managing director of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals) has consistently emphasized the value of resilience in addressing challenging circumstances.

How do you mentor colleagues? I see my role as one of empowerment, challenging status quo and allowing experimentation. I practise active listening to understand individual needs, and offer constructive feedback. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What’s your morning schedule like? I prioritize spending time in nature with an early morning walk as it refreshes my mind, helps lower my stress levels, and enables me to make more effective decisions.

A work routine you developed during the pandemic? I found it essential then to prioritize tasks and maintain a healthy work-life balance. Adopting brevity in communication and streamlining processes has been instrumental in maximizing productivity while ensuring adequate time for rest.

How do you unwind? By spending quality time with family and immersing myself in the tranquillity of nature. And exploring diverse cuisines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

