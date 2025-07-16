The evolution of foldable phones in eight devices

Over the past seven years, foldable smartphones have seen several waves of evolution in the way they look, feel and work. The early foldable designs in 2018 were all about showcasing the technology. Now, as Samsung unveiled the seventh generation of its foldable phones last week, consumer tech brands are looking to make these premium devices more pocketable and palatable too. Case in point: the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which measures only 4mm in thickness when unfolded—and under 9mm even when folded. Mint takes a look at the evolution of the technology.

Royole FlexPai: The first commercial foldable

October 2018

View Full Image Before its time?

In October 2018, little-known Chinese electronics firm Royole, with a California-registered office, became the first in the world to showcase a commercial foldable smartphone that was eventually sold to consumers. Then a feat of engineering, the FlexPai didn’t shut flat—with a large U-shaped gap in the middle. Still, it showcased a future for a tablet-sized display—the FlexPai had a 7.8-inch Amoled screen—and still fit in pockets. It was understandably not a commercial success, but was the base format that many eventually adopted.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: The first mainstream foldable

February 2019

View Full Image First among equals

Interestingly, Samsung was long expected to be the first to launch a foldable, and four months after Royole, it became so. It had two displays—a large 7.3-inch one that opened when folded out, and a 4.6-inch one on the outside. The Galaxy Fold’s launch was marred by early reviews flagging durability discrepancies, and criticism over Samsung overstating its sales figures. These delayed its launch until September 2019, but it still reportedly sold nearly 400,000 units—not bad for a first-generation near-concept device.

Motorola Razr: The first clamshell flip phone

November 2019

View Full Image Razr sharp

The Motorola Razr sought to replicate the once-iconic super-slim flip phone from 2004. This resulted in a device that got mixed reviews because of mid-level performance specifications, but won plaudits from many for a device that brought a much-beloved form factor back to the market. The new Razr had a 6.2-inch display on the inside that could be folded to smaller than the size of a palm—with a tiny 2.7-inch external screen for basic information. It wasn’t very durable, but made a splash for its design innovation.

LG's rollable concept phone

January 2021

View Full Image Didn't roll out

At the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, LG showcased a smartphone that, at the push of a button, had a phone that could roll open and assume the size of a tablet. Unfortunately, it was never to be, and by July 2021, the Korean firm announced that it is shutting its mobile phone business. Leaked videos showed a surprising amount of finesse and sophisticated engineering, but the rollable phone idea died with LG—and no one to date has made another attempt.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Google’s first serious attempt

August 2024

View Full Image Google gets serious

In June 2023, Google made its first Pixel Fold. But, it felt antiquated from launch itself primarily due to its thick black borders around the screen. A year later, though, the company delivered what to date is one of the most premium foldable smartphone designs to date. The displays are crisp, with a premium matte glass back and dimensions suitable for most streaming apps. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold also showed that foldable phones can be durable, premium and large, all at once.

Huawei Mate XT: The first commercial tri-fold

September 2024

View Full Image Triple fun

Though no longer a global brand, China’s Huawei made waves when it launched its triple-folding Mate XT smartphone. It had a Z-shaped folding mechanism, with three folding steps of display that could be as slim as 4.8mm. When opened, the full display is larger than 10 inches—truly replacing a tablet within pockets. The feat of technology, unfortunately, cannot be bought anywhere outside of China, although it inspired other brands to follow suit. Samsung, for instance, is expected to be working on a tri-fold phone for later this year.

Moto Razr 60 Ultra: The newest flip design

May 2025

View Full Image Latest flip

Two months ago, the Moto Razr 60 Ultra showed a super-premium take on its latest device design that had premium leather on its back, and a size smaller than most palms when folded. Even when shut, the Razr 60 Ultra has cameras within its display, and the 4-inch outer display lets users access most features of the phone. When unfolded, it is a full-scale flagship with a 7-inch display—and is today pretty much the only flagship phone that can also be compact and easy to fit in pockets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: The slimmest foldable design

July 2025

Samsung’s launch from last week, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, showcased a foldable smartphone that is only 4mm thick. In fact, when opened, it is the slimmest in-production smartphone right now—even though it has all the features of a flagship. This includes an 8-inch Amoled display, up to 1TB storage, a 200-megapixel main camera, a stabilized 3x-zoom second camera, and even a desktop mode that turns it into a compact computer format, when paired with a wireless pointer device. Does it improve usage? That remains to be seen.