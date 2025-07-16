The evolution of foldable phones in eight devices

Over the past seven years, foldable smartphones have seen several waves of evolution in the way they look, feel and work. The early foldable designs in 2018 were all about showcasing the technology. Now, as Samsung unveiled the seventh generation of its foldable phones last week, consumer tech brands are looking to make these premium devices more pocketable and palatable too. Case in point: the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which measures only 4mm in thickness when unfolded—and under 9mm even when folded. Mint takes a look at the evolution of the technology.