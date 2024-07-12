F1 24 review: Formula 1’s latest video game needs more drive to survive

Three years before the launch of the new F1 24 game, EA Sports introduced ‘Braking Point’, a story mode featuring fictional and real drivers, in F1 21. You played through animated cutscenes of sweeping victories, bitter rivalries and all the glamour-stricken shebang from the world of Formula 1 with a customised character.

Much like Fifa’s ‘The Journey’ story mode from 2017-19, F1’s equivalent attempt at crafting an engaging deep dive into the pinnacle of motorsport had its shortcomings too. It wasn’t the most interactive or well-animated, and the set outcomes would feel too restrictive. But it had the same strength—it made a reiterative game series feel fun.

Last year, the ‘Braking Point’ mode was discontinued, which means that this year, F1 24 must stand on its own feet. All you get is pure racing. This also means that EA risked taking the series all the way back to what F1 2020 was. Thankfully, that’s not the case here.

Enter, the drivers

The biggest change in F1 24 comes in career mode. You can now drive as any of the actual 20 racers on the F1 grid this year and go on a multi-season racing journey. For the first time, you can be Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and take on Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the reigning F1 world champion.

If you want a more strife-laden experience, you can choose to be one of the non-superstar drivers in a lower-ranked team, or a former legend in a clearly-slower car—such as Fernando Alonso inside the Aston Martin.

This makes a big difference in many ways. For one, you are addressed directly by your first name in commentary, and you also get a select number of radio responses between yourself and your team engineer in certain scenarios, while playing the game. Creating your own fictional avatar doesn’t quite have the same effect—even if you can start at Formula 2 and hustle your way up the ladder. It’s also more fun within the game to finally hand Lewis Hamilton his eighth championship, or Leclerc his first.