F1 24 review: Formula 1’s latest video game needs more drive to survive

Gameplay experience

The resulting experience is a mixed bag—there are streaks of fun, but it isn’t exactly the most interactive or open-world. For instance, racing as Alonso, inarguably a legend of the sport, feels too much like racing like just about anyone else. You don’t get too many easter eggs, which could have been included, such as any signature radio calls from Alonso’s career. You also don’t get a whole lot of interactivity—you can’t walk around and interact with crew members inside the pit, media interactions are lacking despite roving victories, and there is a general lack of immersion that you so dearly want, but don’t get with F1 24.