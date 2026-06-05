The legend of FIFA: The video game that defined football culture for generations of fans

Even so, the model sees heavy engagement from streamers, audiences, gamers, as well as professional footballers, many of whom are active gamers who engage with the wider community and post about it on their pages. Plus the game offers a bunch of options. Play as your favourite team against the computer; or try the Career Mode to become manager of a major club, handling the gameplay, finances, player transfers, and all sorts of backend jobs. You could do a full on journey as an academy teenager making their way through the ranks. Maybe some five-a-side. Major multiplayer tournaments. Online head-to-heads with random players at a similar level as you. All with reasonably sophisticated gameplay mechanics as well as visual graphics that resemble reality. Or something close to it.