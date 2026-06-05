The legend of FIFA: The video game that defined football culture for generations of fans

Our story begins at 3am, during the 2022 football World Cup held in Qatar. I had just lost five straight games of FIFA on the PlayStation to someone I previously considered a friend, before he wronged me like this. I left his house in a fit of rage, accusing him of cheating somehow. He called me a sore loser and slammed the door shut. It sounds dramatic, but this is a pretty ordinary session of playing FIFA. Over a period of three decades, this one little video game has left in its wake a trail of amateur fist-fights, broken friendships, and remotes flung at televisions in disgust (with hours of controller-smashing footage available on YouTube).
Our story begins at 3am, during the 2022 football World Cup held in Qatar. I had just lost five straight games of FIFA on the PlayStation to someone I previously considered a friend, before he wronged me like this. I left his house in a fit of rage, accusing him of cheating somehow. He called me a sore loser and slammed the door shut. It sounds dramatic, but this is a pretty ordinary session of playing FIFA. Over a period of three decades, this one little video game has left in its wake a trail of amateur fist-fights, broken friendships, and remotes flung at televisions in disgust (with hours of controller-smashing footage available on YouTube).
This has been a ritual of sorts in the urban metro worlds I move in. During World Cups or showpiece club football events, you gather with friends—serious fans of the game as well as “casuals” swept up in World Cup fever—and watch back-to-back games. Either a public screening or at someone’s house. Once the real football ends, everyone’s too wired to head home immediately. So you fire up the PlayStation or Xbox and play a few rounds of FIFA to unwind. That ritual, as the 2026 World Cup approaches, doesn’t quite feel the same anymore. For starters, the matches will only begin post-midnight; but also, FIFA no longer exists.
This has been a ritual of sorts in the urban metro worlds I move in. During World Cups or showpiece club football events, you gather with friends—serious fans of the game as well as “casuals” swept up in World Cup fever—and watch back-to-back games. Either a public screening or at someone’s house. Once the real football ends, everyone’s too wired to head home immediately. So you fire up the PlayStation or Xbox and play a few rounds of FIFA to unwind. That ritual, as the 2026 World Cup approaches, doesn’t quite feel the same anymore. For starters, the matches will only begin post-midnight; but also, FIFA no longer exists.
Game developers EA Sports—with their classic “it’s in the game” tagline—and football’s international governing body FIFA were, between 1993 and 2022, joint stakeholders in FIFA, one of the most successful video game franchises of all time. It clocked sales of well over $20 billion via its annual updated game releases, with hundreds of thousands of celeb, casual and professional gamers hooked to it. And then they broke up. As a 2021 New York Times piece reporting on the imminent split between the two partners put it: “To millions of people around the world, the letters FIFA now represent not actual soccer but instead a one-word shorthand for the hugely popular video-game series that has become a fixture in the lives of players as diverse as Premier League pros, casual fans and even gamers with no other relationship to the sport.”
The split was confirmed in 2022, owing to unremarkable financial reasons. FIFA allegedly wanted more money from the deal; EA Sports calculated that a rebrand wouldn’t affect the game much since they had hundreds of parallel licensing deals with players and other football organisations. So they terminated their contract after FIFA 23, and EA Sports, a subdivision of game publishers Electronic Arts, has continued making the same game each year, rebranding to “EA Sports FC” (or just EA FC).
FIFA the video game has become an inescapable part of the larger football culture over the past two decades. YouTube has been a rewarding ecosystem for its players; take, for instance, the rise of British influencer KSI (Olajide Olatunji) who, in the late 2000s, started uploading videos of himself voicing commentary to FIFA matches and grew into a household name. Today, he’s estimated to be worth somewhere around $100 million (and has 13 million followers on Instagram). KSI has played FIFA with the likes of Norwegian goal-bot Erling Haaland; he’s visited English club Arsenal and interacted with their players; he’s bought a stake in a small lower division club.
Not just him; streamers across YouTube and Twitch have built massive followings through FIFA gameplay streams and crossed over from the gaming world into the actual football industry, leveraging their digital success for visibility and access. Elite-level international players are obsessed with the game, and you’ll regularly stumble upon casually shot marketing videos of players reacting—with crushing disappointment or delight—to the video-game ratings they’ve been assigned each year.
Another huge success for the franchise, once gaming culture transcended the physical space, was the online mode called FIFA Ultimate Team (or FUT), the real money spinner. This in-game option, launched in 2008 in their game FIFA 09, allows fans to build all-star teams featuring the greats from across generations and play against each other online. It has morphed into its own little world. Thanks to in-game purchases, FUT generates a ridiculous $1.5-2 billion a year. It has also come under fire for its “pay-to-win” model, with its in-game microtransactions—often targeted at kids—being widely criticised.
Even so, the model sees heavy engagement from streamers, audiences, gamers, as well as professional footballers, many of whom are active gamers who engage with the wider community and post about it on their pages. Plus the game offers a bunch of options. Play as your favourite team against the computer; or try the Career Mode to become manager of a major club, handling the gameplay, finances, player transfers, and all sorts of backend jobs. You could do a full on journey as an academy teenager making their way through the ranks. Maybe some five-a-side. Major multiplayer tournaments. Online head-to-heads with random players at a similar level as you. All with reasonably sophisticated gameplay mechanics as well as visual graphics that resemble reality. Or something close to it.
FIFA’s cultural cache has been such that it has cannibalised the football game market. Other contenders—like the impressive Pro Evolution Soccer—have given it some competition over the years. But FIFA always prevailed thanks to its wide network of licence deals with player organisations and governing bodies at all levels of football, allowing football nerds to live out their fantasies of cosplaying as their favourite players. FIFA just became, thanks to heavy marketing and pop culture resonance, the definitive football game; it had aura.
Beneath the surface, criticism continued to mount. There was the pay-to-win stuff, which came from outside. But even within the community of loyalists built over decades—the millennials, such as your writer—who began playing the game as kids and now had a voice, there were growing murmurs of discontent.
Innovation seemed to peter out in the 2010s, with commercialisation and spectacle taking precedence. The gameplay, after a point, became clunky and unrealistic. Instead of being a football simulation, FIFA became a cartoonish alternate reality that didn’t quite match player expectations.
Releasing a new game each year without any major differentiation in gameplay, graphics or modes felt like a ritualised cash grab by a billion-dollar enterprise. It was obviously exploitative; and we were all hooked, so of course we’d buy it for 3-4-5-6 grand. But other than updated squads reflecting latest player transfers and minor tweaks, there was nothing new that each edition would offer year on year.
It wasn’t always thus. The first FIFA I played was the genuinely era-defining ’98 World Cup game. Memory is fuzzy, but the game served as an entry point for young desi pre-teens (and older kids) into a new kind of global culture. Until then we had cricket, and we had Cricket ’97, with memorable commentary by Richie Benaud, to live out our video game fantasies. Now, suddenly, there was this elaborate PC/console football game with—for its time—uncanny player likenesses and stylish graphics, a comprehensive World Cup qualifying tournament, and exciting commentary by British commentators. And it had one of the most spectacular intro cut-scenes in video-game history, set to Blur’s Song 2, with its gibberish verses following by the triumphant cries of Woo-hoo. The same ’98 soundtrack also had Chumbawamba’s all-timer Tubthumping.
Each edition brought something new, something exciting, something that—to my preteen and teenage self—felt groundbreaking. Fatboy Slim’s TheRockafeller Skank (“right about now/the funk soul brother…”) was in FIFA ’99, which felt like such a radical upgrade to the previous year’s edition. As did every subsequent edition. Each year, I’d get hold of a PC version of the new game and spend ages with it. I’d go to my console-owning friends’ homes for endless FIFA battles; I’d mod my parents’ computer to run pirated PlayStation CDs to get the full experience. Well into adulthood, I finally bought a console (a PlayStation) and wasted hours of my time playing online games against random kids from faraway lands. But at some point, the game stopped feeling quite as thrilling. I bought EA FC 25 a couple of years ago; and unlike every FIFA game I’ve played over more than 20 years, I barely spent 5 hours on it. It felt empty.
I’m sure age plays a role. But the dwindling enjoyment of FIFA cuts across demographics. Fans had been complaining for years; even the shift in the music—in line with global trends, from indie rock to commercial hip-hop, pop and Latin music—was cited by gamers as a shift in FIFA’s broader spirit. The quality of gameplay, while never FIFA’s core strength, had been a problem for a while. The glitches felt more glaring. It felt, in its final years, like yet another case of “enshittification”. But more than that, I suspect that the space FIFA occupied had just shrunk.
Football culture has grown in such mammoth ways—with worldwide social media and real-world consolidation of the kind that’s hard to fathom—that the space left for FIFA was limited. And the fact that this World Cup will be the first in some three decades where we won’t have a FIFA game powered by EA Sports just feels symbolic in a fitting way.
Akhil Sood is a Delhi-based writer.