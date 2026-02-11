Fitness tracking: When your wrist quietly judges you

One drink, and your recovery score drops the next morning. A late dinner shows up as elevated resting heart rate. A bad night’s sleep triggers a notification suggesting you skip training. Increasingly, fitness wearables don’t just record behaviour; they interpret it, attaching meaning to everyday choices and subtly influencing how people move, rest, plan their days and evaluate themselves. From Whoop bands and Apple Watches to Garmin devices, Strava dashboards and smart rings, the body is now rendered as a stream of numbers. Heart rate variability, sleep stages, readiness scores, training load, calorie burn. Metrics once reserved for elite athletes now sit on the wrists of office workers, students and casual runners. The experience, for most users, is a constant feedback loop that shapes motivation, decision-making and self-perception in quiet ways.

Say it with numbers For many, wearables first enter life as tools for structure. Shashwat Modani, a 22-year-old analyst based in Jaipur, uses Strava to guide his running. If he plans a run at a five minute per kilometre pace and slows down, the app alerts him kilometre by kilometre. “If I see I’m lagging, I push myself to maintain the overall pace,” he says. The numbers don’t replace effort, but they sharpen it. Over months of marathon training, Modani has become more aware of metrics such as resting heart rate and target BPMs during runs, things he barely noticed before. He insists he doesn’t overthink them, but the data offers reassurance. “It gives me a confidence boost when I know I’m improving,” he says.

Mumbai-based psychologist Dr Alisha Lalljee sees this desire for numbers as part of a broader push towards self understanding. “People today want to be more aware of their bodies,” she says. “Wearables give them a language for that.” The challenge, she adds, is when numbers start replacing internal cues rather than supporting them. That language often extends beyond the individual. Strava’s social layer, with its streaks, mileage totals and shared activities, introduces visibility into what might otherwise remain private. Modani describes it as an “unsaid competition”. He hasn’t broken his weekly activity streak in over 30 weeks. If a month looks light, he increases his mileage. Fitness platforms don’t explicitly demand being competitive, but their design rewards consistency and presence.

The same dynamic plays out differently for Gayatri Thumboochetty, a 26-year-old Bengaluru-based wellness manager who began with Strava and later moved to a smart ring and Garmin watch. Most of her friends use Apple Watches, where activity rings and workouts are visible to one another. The sharing is casual rather than competitive, but it creates a background awareness of who is moving, resting or slowing down, making personal tracking faintly performative even when no one is actively comparing scores.

Over time, the data changed how Thumboochetty understands effort. “Earlier, I only cared about pace,” she says. “Now I focus much more on heart rate.” Garmin’s Body Battery feature, which estimates energy levels based on sleep, stress and activity, plays a role in her daily decisions. Waking up with a lower score often prompts her to scale back. “It helps you know when to stop,” she says.

Second-guessing the body But the guidance is not always seamless. On days when she feels fine but the score is low, the data introduces hesitation. “You start questioning whether you’re actually tired,” she says, “or whether the watch is just saying you are.” The numbers don’t dictate her choices, but they enter the decision making process.

Dr Lalljee notes that this is where emotional responses to data begin to diverge. “Humans seek dopamine,” she says. “High scores reward you. Low scores don’t. They make you question your progress.” Some users respond by pushing harder to improve their metrics. Others disengage entirely. In both cases, behaviour becomes reactive, shaped less by feeling and more by feedback.

For long term runners, experience helps balance out the feedback from wearable devices. Divya Sachdeva, a 44-year-old Delhi-based teacher who has run five marathons, has been using Garmin devices since 2015. Years of exposure have taught her how to contextualize the numbers rather than respond to them immediately. “If my heart rate spikes on an easy run, I know I’m not recovered and should slow down,” she says.

Sachdeva acknowledges the pressure to stay consistent, but no longer lets metrics define her self-worth. “I’m in my best running form now,” she says, “but I also know when to pull back.” Even so, she admits that wearables make rest mentally harder. When effort is tracked so precisely, rest can feel less like an intentional pause and more like a gap in data.

For some users, the emotional tone of feedback matters as much as the metrics themselves. Mumbai-based beauty experience curator Anjan Sachar began using the Ultrahuman Ring to track sleep and daily movement, later experimenting with Whoop. While she appreciated Whoop’s depth, the recovery scores felt severe. “Waking up to a 10% recovery score after a late night would actually unsettle me,” she says. “It felt harsh.”

The ring, by contrast, felt easier to live with. Sachar focuses primarily on sleep timing, sleep quality and calorie burn. One metric she watches closely is the point at which her heart rate drops to its lowest during the night, signalling deep rest. At a wellness retreat, she noticed this drop happened earlier and more consistently. Back in the city, it shifted later. “It confirmed what I already felt,” she says, “but seeing it made it harder to ignore.”

Influencing behaviour Calorie tracking influences behaviour in quieter ways. Sachar doesn’t chase step counts, but she aims to burn a baseline number of calories each day. On days she feels unmotivated, she’ll go for a walk simply to cross that threshold. “The number is a motivator,” she says. It doesn’t push her to extremes, but it nudges her to move slightly more than she otherwise might have.

That influence became clearest when the data disappeared. When her ring stopped working temporarily, Sachar felt unexpectedly unsettled. “I felt handicapped,” she says. Without the ability to track, effort felt incomplete. “I kept thinking, what’s the point of pushing myself if I can’t see the calories burned?” The moment made her aware of how closely accomplishment had become tied to quantification.

Dr Lalljee cautions against letting that link harden into dependence. Continuous monitoring, she says, can increase screen time and reduce trust in bodily signals if left unchecked. “We all know when our body is tired,” she says. “The issue is whether we wait for an app to tell us what we already feel.”

Across conversations, what emerges is not rejection, but negotiation. Wearables rarely feel neutral. They can encourage, affirm or unsettle, even when framed as helpful information. When every run, night’s sleep and slow day is graded, the shift is subtle but significant. Wearables promise insight, and for many they deliver it. But learning when to look at the numbers, and when to look away, may be the most important balance they quietly ask users to strike.

Also Read | Can AI replace your personal trainer?