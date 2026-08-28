You think you know how your phone works? The five most persistent tech myths debunked

Our relationship with personal technology has always been shaped as much by ritual and received wisdom as by engineering. There’s the repair‑shop wisdom, the WhatsApp forwards, and age‑old habits that continue to influence how people use their devices; which give them a comforting illusion of control.
However, most of these rituals are engineering fallacies, and while some of these ideas once had a kernel of truth, they are mostly no longer true. So, I did a deep dive to examine some of the most persistent myths in Indian tech culture—consider this a fact check of tech myths, if you will.
Myth: Overnight charging damages your battery
This is a pretty widespread tech superstition. The anxiety is understandable: Older nickel-based batteries (nickel-cadmium (NiCd) and nickel-metal hydride (NiMH)) could degrade if left plugged in for too long.
But modern lithium‑ion batteries do not “overcharge.” Modern smartphones have an onboard battery management system and run a dedicated Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC). Once a phone reaches full charge, the charging current tapers off or stops.
Essentially, the charging process occurs in two primary stages: constant current (fast charging up to roughly 70–80%) and subsequently constant voltage (trickle saturation up to 100%). Once the battery reaches full capacity, the circuit physically halts the current intake and switches the device to draw power directly from the wall outlet.
The real enemy, mind you, is heat and not the time spent plugged in. Research shows that high temperatures accelerate chemical degradation inside lithium‑ion cells. So cheap chargers, thick cases, and poor ventilation can trap heat and cause long‑term damage. Leaving your phone charging under a thick pillow on a warm Delhi night does real thermal damage, but the software handles the current cut-off seamlessly.
Myth: Closing background apps saves battery
This habit is nearly universal in India—across age groups and tech familiarity. People routinely “clear all” apps multiple times a day, believing it frees RAM and reduces battery drain. Some phones even ship with pre‑installed “cleaner” apps that encourage this behaviour. This compulsion stems from the early Windows era, when idle background applications consumed finite physical memory and choked the system.
However, the recent iterations of both Android and iOS are designed to manage background processes intelligently. Apps suspended in memory consume negligible power. In fact, forcing them to close and reload repeatedly uses more energy, not less.
A 2020 study found that repeated background app reloads can increase energy consumption when done frequently. Why is this? Well, the CPU has to pull the app from flash storage back into memory, re-render the user interface, and re-establish network sockets. That burst of computational overhead requires a spike in power. It’s like turning your car’s engine off at every red light, only to crank the ignition ten seconds later.
Modern memory management is designed to keep frequently used apps ready in RAM for seamless user experience and power management. In fact, Apple’s support documentation explicitly states: “You should only close an app if it's unresponsive”.
Myth: Fast charging destroys battery health
With 65W and 100W chargers now common in India, many users worry that fast charging “cooks” the battery. The concern is not entirely unfounded because higher currents do generate more heat.