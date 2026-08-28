You think you know how your phone works? The five most persistent tech myths debunked

Our relationship with personal technology has always been shaped as much by ritual and received wisdom as by engineering. There’s the repair‑shop wisdom, the WhatsApp forwards, and age‑old habits that continue to influence how people use their devices; which give them a comforting illusion of control.
Our relationship with personal technology has always been shaped as much by ritual and received wisdom as by engineering. There’s the repair‑shop wisdom, the WhatsApp forwards, and age‑old habits that continue to influence how people use their devices; which give them a comforting illusion of control.
However, most of these rituals are engineering fallacies, and while some of these ideas once had a kernel of truth, they are mostly no longer true. So, I did a deep dive to examine some of the most persistent myths in Indian tech culture—consider this a fact check of tech myths, if you will.
However, most of these rituals are engineering fallacies, and while some of these ideas once had a kernel of truth, they are mostly no longer true. So, I did a deep dive to examine some of the most persistent myths in Indian tech culture—consider this a fact check of tech myths, if you will.
Myth: Overnight charging damages your battery
This is a pretty widespread tech superstition. The anxiety is understandable: Older nickel-based batteries (nickel-cadmium (NiCd) and nickel-metal hydride (NiMH)) could degrade if left plugged in for too long.
But modern lithium‑ion batteries do not “overcharge.” Modern smartphones have an onboard battery management system and run a dedicated Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC). Once a phone reaches full charge, the charging current tapers off or stops.
Essentially, the charging process occurs in two primary stages: constant current (fast charging up to roughly 70–80%) and subsequently constant voltage (trickle saturation up to 100%). Once the battery reaches full capacity, the circuit physically halts the current intake and switches the device to draw power directly from the wall outlet.
The real enemy, mind you, is heat and not the time spent plugged in. Research shows that high temperatures accelerate chemical degradation inside lithium‑ion cells. So cheap chargers, thick cases, and poor ventilation can trap heat and cause long‑term damage. Leaving your phone charging under a thick pillow on a warm Delhi night does real thermal damage, but the software handles the current cut-off seamlessly.
Myth: Closing background apps saves battery
This habit is nearly universal in India—across age groups and tech familiarity. People routinely “clear all” apps multiple times a day, believing it frees RAM and reduces battery drain. Some phones even ship with pre‑installed “cleaner” apps that encourage this behaviour. This compulsion stems from the early Windows era, when idle background applications consumed finite physical memory and choked the system.
However, the recent iterations of both Android and iOS are designed to manage background processes intelligently. Apps suspended in memory consume negligible power. In fact, forcing them to close and reload repeatedly uses more energy, not less.
A 2020 study found that repeated background app reloads can increase energy consumption when done frequently. Why is this? Well, the CPU has to pull the app from flash storage back into memory, re-render the user interface, and re-establish network sockets. That burst of computational overhead requires a spike in power. It’s like turning your car’s engine off at every red light, only to crank the ignition ten seconds later.
Modern memory management is designed to keep frequently used apps ready in RAM for seamless user experience and power management. In fact, Apple’s support documentation explicitly states: “You should only close an app if it's unresponsive”.
Myth: Fast charging destroys battery health
With 65W and 100W chargers now common in India, many users worry that fast charging “cooks” the battery. The concern is not entirely unfounded because higher currents do generate more heat.
However, fast charging systems in modern smartphones are engineered with multiple safeguards. The battery management systems, like Oppo’s VOOC, Xiaomi’s HyperCharge, or Samsung’s Super Fast Charging, regulate the current dynamically, slowing charging as the cell fills. Fast charging does raise temperatures, but typically within safe limits.
The real risk comes from unverified third‑party chargers that deliver unstable current. A 2022 safety report found that counterfeit chargers frequently omit basic insulation and thermal‑protection circuitry, increasing the risk of voltage spikes. Basically, fast charging is safe with reliable, certified accessories. Heat—not wattage—is the variable to watch.
Myth: Clearing cache makes your phone faster
This is a deeply ingrained “troubleshooting” ritual—install “cleaner” or “booster” apps or dive into system storage to wipe app cache files several times a week.
The fact is that the cache exists to make apps faster. It is a local repository of pre-processed files designed to make apps load faster and consume less network data.
When you clear the cache, the app will take noticeably longer to open the next time, and the phone spends CPU cycles and battery power downloading the exact same assets again, and your mobile data usage increases. Android’s developer documentation, for example, notes that cache should be cleared only when an app misbehaves or storage is critically low.
Additionally, cleaner apps often run background processes that consume more resources than they save. A 2019 Avast performance report found that many “cleaner” and optimization apps were among the top battery‑draining apps on Android devices.
While clearing the cache can resolve isolated bugs if a specific app is crashing due to a corrupted file, clearing system cache globally as a regular hygiene habit hurts overall device performance. Cache is your friend, so clear it only when troubleshooting.
Myth: Draining the Battery to 0% Before Recharging
Many people occasionally let their phone die completely to “calibrate” the battery and improve its overall longevity.
On the contrary, deep discharges actively shorten the operational lifespan of a lithium-ion battery. Dropping a battery to absolute zero causes internal resistance to spike, straining the electrodes, and triggering mechanical stress inside the cell.
Rechargeable lithium cells degrade based on charge cycles—typically retaining roughly 80% capacity after few hundred full cycles (from 0% to 100%). Research from the Journal of The Electrochemical Society demonstrates that the chemical degradation of lithium-ion cells accelerates significantly when the state of charge drops below 20% or sits at 100% under high voltage stress.
For optimal chemical longevity, smartphone manufacturers recommend keeping device charge levels between 20% and 80%. The old advice to “run it down till it shuts off” belonged to consumer electronics from twenty-five years ago; practicing it today accomplishes the exact opposite of what you intend.
The Bottom Line
The early computers and smartphones were defined by genuine technical constraints, primitive battery chemistry, and crude memory management. Back then, manual interventions actually yielded noticeable performance changes. “How to run Windows XP faster” was an evergreen blog post title two decades ago.
But modern devices are far more resilient than the myths suggest. They run sophisticated machine-learning schedulers, dynamic thermal controllers, and self-optimizing memory algorithms. So, embrace the evolution—stop micromanaging the operating system, and put that phone down.
Abhishek Baxi is a New Delhi-based tech writer.