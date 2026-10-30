Are you thinking of getting the latest flagship smartphone? Here's why you shouldn't

Premium smartphones that cost ₹60,000 or ₹70,000 not so long ago now routinely cross the ₹1 lakh mark. Flagship variants can cost substantially more. Foldables, even more. Smartphone brands argue that the increase in price reflects better hardware, more advanced imaging systems, and longer software support cycles. All of that is true. But it also raises the question: are consumers getting proportionately more value from each successive upgrade?