Are you thinking of getting the latest flagship smartphone? Here's why you shouldn't

Every year, smartphone launches follow a familiar script. A company unveils a new flagship device with a more advanced camera system, a faster processor, some new AI capabilities, and a design tweak significant enough to distinguish it from its predecessor. And thousands of people convince themselves that their perfectly functional phone has somehow become obsolete.
Increasingly, that decision comes with a much higher price tag than it once did.
Premium smartphones that cost ₹60,000 or ₹70,000 not so long ago now routinely cross the ₹1 lakh mark. Flagship variants can cost substantially more. Foldables, even more. Smartphone brands argue that the increase in price reflects better hardware, more advanced imaging systems, and longer software support cycles. All of that is true. But it also raises the question: are consumers getting proportionately more value from each successive upgrade?
There is a paradox at the centre of this premiumisation boom. Smartphones are getting more expensive at precisely the moment when the difference between consecutive generations is often difficult to notice outside benchmarks, controlled camera comparisons, and manufacturer presentations.
The flagship trap
The smartphone industry’s main problem is that phones have become too good. Even devices launched three or four years ago are extraordinarily mature products that remain good enough for everyday use: messaging, social media, photography, navigation, productivity, streaming, and gaming.
Of course, battery degradation remains a concern, and cameras continue to improve every year. Plus, AI features are evolving rapidly. But the dramatic leaps that characterized the smartphone industry in the 2010s are mostly gone.
Compare a 2026 flagship against a 2025 flagship, and often even a 2024 one, and the differences aren’t transformative.
While brands market each generation as revolutionary because new phones need to be sold, consumers should evaluate them more ruthlessly.
It’s not hard. The first question before any purchase should not be “What's new?” It should be: “What exactly is wrong with my current phone?” If you have to dig deep to find any problem, you probably don't need a new device.
Keep your phone longer
The most effective way to save money on smartphones is also the least exciting—use your current phone for another year.
The replacement cycle has already been stretching globally, and smartphone brands are in it as well. While five-year software support was once considered exceptional, today, several smartphone manufacturers offer six or seven years of software updates on premium devices. Basically, your phone stays “fresh” longer.
Here’s the economics of ownership in simple language: A consumer upgrading every two years instead of every four, effectively doubles the annual cost of device ownership for benefits that may be difficult to notice in everyday use. A ₹1 lakh flagship used for four years costs ₹25,000 per year. Replacing it every two years raises that effective annual cost to ₹50,000.
These savings can be substantial if you think in terms of upfront cost rather than annual cost of ownership. Few people think about smartphones this way. They should, I reckon. Our existing phones are much better than we often give them credit for.
You don’t need the “pro”
If a replacement is necessary, buyers should resist another trap that manufacturers have become adept at setting—purchasing the most expensive version available.
A customer enters the market intending to spend ₹70,000. Then comes the argument for slightly more storage. Then the larger display. Or even a special edition colour. Then the premium camera system. Eventually, you get nudged towards a ₹90,000 model.
In many cases, the additional expenditure delivers remarkably little real-world value. Storage is perhaps the best example. Smartphone manufacturers increasingly offer 512GB and 1TB variants at substantial premiums. For some users, particularly mobile videographers or creators, this make sense. For most buyers, cloud storage, streaming services, and better file management mean they never come close to exhausting even half the available space.
This disconnect is the defining features of the smartphone market. Consumers often buy aspirational capabilities rather than the ones they actually need.
A better strategy is to work backwards from use cases. The “best phone” does not exist in any meaningful sense. The right phone is the one that most closely matches actual usage patterns.
Last year’s flagship
Depreciation hits premium smartphones surprisingly quickly. That’s why the one smartphone-buying rule that consistently works is this: Last year’s flagship is one of the most compelling purchases in the market.
When a new flagship smartphone launches, the previous generation often sees substantial discounts through retail channels, exchange programmes, and festive offers.
But the hardware does not suddenly become worse.
Last year’s flagship camera remains a flagship camera. Last year’s premium display remains a premium display. And, last year’s processor remains vastly more powerful than most applications require. This is especially true because smartphone performance has outrun consumer needs.