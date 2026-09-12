FLY91 founder Manoj Chacko on becoming an entrepreneur at 52, and running an airline out of Goa

A NEW PLAN TAKES WING

But the lessons he learnt at Kingfisher stayed with him, like asset utilisation— “planes have to fly, they can’t be sitting on the ground”—and taking care of customers. The seeds of FLY91 airline, a name inspired by India’s ISD code, were sown when Kingfisher shut down. The airline had a regional network of ATRs that worked well, in Hubballi, Mysuru, Kolhapur etc. While that service didn’t make a lot of money, it cost less to operate. Chacko thought it would be a good idea to have a pure-play regional airline, which does not have the traditional overhead costs of a big airline.