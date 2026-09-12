FLY91 founder Manoj Chacko on becoming an entrepreneur at 52, and running an airline out of Goa

The managing director and chief executive officer of regional carrier FLY91 asks for an egg bhurji, his go-to dish on most occasions. It’s off menu, but the staff graciously agree to get it as we sit by the Mandovi river on a dull weekday afternoon. Chacko’s office is close by—a rare airline headquartered in Goa and not in one of India’s major cities—which explains this choice of venue.