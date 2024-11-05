The definitive guide to buying a foldable smartphone in 2024
SummaryHere’s a comprehensive buying guide to navigate the world of foldable smartphones–what to expect, what to watch out for, and the best options on the table
The foldable smartphone market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. According to market research firm IDC, foldable shipments worldwide will triple by 2027, crossing over 45 million units—although this is still a tiny fraction of the overall smartphone market.
Samsung and Huawei introduced foldable smartphones in 2019, and since then Chinese smartphone players like Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor, vivo, and OPPO have put out a slew of foldable smartphones, pushing the envelope in innovation and driving adoption. Google got in the fray with the Pixel Fold, while the recently unveiled Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, the world’s first smartphone with a tri-fold design, demonstrates the exhilaration in this category. Meanwhile, affordable smartphone brands like Tecno have taken a jab at the premium category with significantly cheaper foldable smartphones.
This year, the category has seen the entry of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, vivo X Fold3 Pro, and the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra.