The definitive guide to buying a foldable smartphone in 2024

Flip or Fold

The obvious benefit of a foldable smartphone is the size. The ‘Fold’ or book-type phones open to a tablet-like screen estate making content consumption, everyday productive work, and multitasking much more convenient, while the ‘Flip’ or clamshell ones fold the display into half, making them compact and easy to pocket. This year, book-type foldables surpassed the clamshell type for the first time since 2021 when the foldable smartphone market began its notable growth following the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. While the clamshell market enjoyed popularity due to its more accessible pricing all this while, the democratizing of book-type foldables is leading to a reversal.